Mouser and Amphenol CDI Announce Global Distribution Agreement

September 14, 2026 – Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest electronic components and industrial automation products, today announces a new global distribution agreement with Amphenol CDI. Customers can now purchase Amphenol CDI's rugged RF connectors, high‑performance RF cable assemblies, aerospace interconnect solutions and more through Mouser's global distribution network. Mouser now offers products from over 60 Amphenol divisions.

Amphenol CDI's defense-rated RF connectors feature space-limited designs to optimize package density. These connectors are engineered to meet stringent industry standards, enabling engineers to enhance electrical performance while minimizing overall system complexity. Built for ruggedness and high tolerance for radial and axial misalignment, Amphenol CDI military-rated RF connectors provide dependable blind-mate performance. Designed for durability and reliability, these connectors withstand frequent mating cycles without degrading signal integrity, delivering dependable performance in demanding defense and aerospace environments.

The Amphenol CDI swept right-angle RF connectors are designed for high-frequency applications that require low loss and strong signal integrity. Their right-angle design simplifies cable routing while ensuring dependable RF connectivity in critical designs. Typical applications for these connectors include aerospace, defense, space, and industrial platforms where durability and signal integrity are essential.

Amphenol CDI's defense-rated RF cable assemblies provide a high-performance alternative to traditional semi-rigid coaxial solutions, delivering comparable electrical performance with greater installation flexibility. Engineered for densely populated RF and microwave systems, the hand-formable assemblies can be easily routed within enclosures and connected to external equipment while maintaining signal integrity. Their construction incorporates a tin-plated copper braid, a durable inner foil layer, and a precision-engineered dielectric and center conductor. A conformable outer jacket enables tight bends, excellent shape retention, and quick, efficient field installation.

Designed for frequencies up to 110 GHz, Amphenol CDI precision RF adapters deliver low insertion loss and reliable performance in demanding RF environments. Multiple interface and mounting options, including solder-mount and field-replaceable versions, allow engineers to optimize PCB layouts and signal paths. Available in edge-launch, vertical, angled, and narrow-body configurations, these adapters support seamless RF transitions and efficient system integration. Their precision construction, controlled impedance design, and rugged durability ensure consistent operation in aerospace systems, semiconductor testing equipment, advanced instrumentation, and other high-frequency applications.

To learn more about Amphenol CDI products available from Mouser, visit https://www.mouser.com/manufacturer/amphenol-cdi/.

For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser

2026 - Mouser is a leading authorized distributor of electronic components and industrial automation products. With more than 6.8 million products from more than 1,200 manufacturer brands, we offer the widest selection of products in stock. Our electronic components business serves the design engineer and buyer communities with New Product Introductions in semiconductors, passive, interconnect and related electronic technologies. Our industrial automation business helps companies design, build and maintain their manufacturing equipment and operations with solutions including the newest sensors, panels, PLCs and motor controls available in stock for immediate shipment.



Mouser provides best-in-class customer service with 28 locations worldwide that offer support in local language, currency and time zone. We ship products daily to more than 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from our +1.5 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com.

About Amphenol CDI

2026 - Amphenol CDI delivers rugged RF connectors, high‑performance RF cable assemblies, EMI‑shielding connectors, and commercial aerospace custom interconnects engineered for demanding environments. Their portfolio also includes advanced filters and digital connectors as well as braided solutions that support mission‑critical applications across defense, space, aerospace, test and measurement, quantum/cryogenic, medical, and industrial technologies.

Trademarks

Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

For further information, contact:

Kevin Hess, Mouser

Senior Vice President of Marketing

+1 (817) 804-3833

[email protected]

For press inquiries, contact:

Kelly DeGarmo, Mouser

Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations

+1 (817) 804-7764

[email protected]