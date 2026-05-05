What's really slowing tier-1 and tier-2 testing in high-fiber-count data centers?
AI and hyperscale data center builds are raising the bar for high-fiber-count deployment. While the industry has focused on making execution faster, dense-fiber jobs are still slowed down by the friction surrounding the measurement itself. Setup and referencing errors, repeated cleaning, unclear failures, manual processes, and poor workflow visibility continue to drain time and confidence.
In this session, EXFO will move the conversation beyond speed specs to examine the real blockers of productivity in high-fiber-count testing—and where teams should be looking next to remove friction, reduce risk, and keep deployment momentum.
Join this free webinar to discover a new approach where automation, real-time diagnostics, and integrated workflows reduce technician intervention and compress the entire certification cycle.
Key takeaways
- Identify the hidden sources of friction in high-fiber-count testing workflows
- See where time, consistency, and confidence are lost across dense-fiber job execution.
- Learn what to prioritize next to reduce friction and keep complex builds moving efficiently.
Take advantage of this free webinar!
May 28, 2026
11:00 a.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. GMT / 8:00 a.m. PT
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Vincent Racine
Sales Engineer, EXFO
in partnership with Electro Rent
Alain Pendon
Digital Demand Generation Manager, Electro Rent
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