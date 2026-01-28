New distributor extends network into South Korea

28/01/2026 - Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd

Bizmile Co. Ltd has been appointed as the exclusive distributor of Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd products in South Korea.

Bizmile has established a strong presence within Korea's aerospace and defence markets, representing multiple international component manufacturers with proven success. This agreement adds Silicon Sensing to their clients and expands Silicon Sensing’s distributor network from 20 companies across fourteen countries to include its first representative in Asia and the Pacific Rim.

David Somerville, General Manager of Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd, explains: “As global demand for inertial solutions continues to grow, we’re strengthening our distributor network to ensure customers worldwide have easy, reliable access to our products.”

Somerville continues: “The appointment of Bizmile is a key part in this strategy. South Korea’s aerospace and defence sectors are growing rapidly and we see a strong demand for our inertial products in these markets. Our solutions deliver high-precision motion sensing in a compact, robust package. We look forward to working with Bizmile to bring these capabilities to leading programmes and businesses across the country.”

Bizmile Co. Ltd.

Bizmile Co., Ltd. provides manufacturing, integration, sales, and marketing services within South Korea. The company also serves as a distributor and sales representative in the country for several international core component manufacturers. Website: https://www.bizmile.co.kr/

Silicon Sensing Systems

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd is a gyroscope and inertial systems engineering development company, jointly owned by Collins Aerospace and Sumitomo Precision Products. The company was formed in 1999 and is, today, a market leader in silicon, micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS)-based navigation and stabilisation technology. Many millions of MEMS gyroscopes and accelerometers have been supplied to thousands of customers world-wide since the company’s formation.