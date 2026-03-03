Silicon Sensing’s sensor at the core of Kongsberg Discovery’s navigation innovation

· Proven MEMS sensor in new, low SWaP-C, north-finding device.

· Kongsberg to run live demonstrations at Oceanology International, 2026, stand D600.

· Meet the Silicon Sensing team on stand D450.

March 3, 2026 - Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd's inertial sensor technology is central to a new north-finding navigation device recently unveiled by Kongsberg Discovery AS - and set to be demonstrated at Oceanology International this month.

In June 2025 the two companies announced they had signed a co-operation agreement to develop a new generation of inertial products. This is the first development to emerge from this cooperation.

David Somerville, General Manager, Silicon Sensing comments: “Nine months ago we signed a co-operative agreement with an ambition to achieve navigation-grade performance from a MEMS-based gyro. Today we have reached a major milestone in that. North-seeking MEMS is a breakthrough that will bring real operational benefits for a range of sectors and we are proud to be part of this endeavour with Kongsberg Discovery.”

Market requirements for north-seeking gyroscopes increasingly demand low size, weight, power and cost (SWaP-C), which existing products and technologies struggle to deliver. The combination of Silicon Sensing’s proven micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) sensor technology with Kongsberg’s electronics and software expertise now offers a solution with potential application in many markets and for many critical operations.

Ane Dalsnes Storsæter, Vice President Inertial Solutions, Kongsberg Discovery, explains. “This MEMS solution takes the accuracy associated with larger and more costly units and repackages it in a tiny, lightweight, robust and affordable tactical grade unit that makes resilient navigation truly accessible. From air and surface-based drones, to subsea ROVs and AUVs, to defence systems, marine surveying, energy applications, and beyond, the device allows for reliable, precise navigation without continuous aiding.”

The new Kongsberg Discovery device uses Silicon Sensing’s latest generation inductive silicon MEMS gyroscope – the SGH03. This sensor is at the heart of Silicon Sensing’s range of high-performance products, including the tactical grade DMU41 9 degrees of freedom (DoF) inertial measurement unit and CRH03 single axis gyro.

Kongsberg Discovery is serving the ocean space from the deepest sea to outer space. We develop technology to ensure sustainable management of marine resources, monitor climate change and critical infrastructure, and safeguard national security. Based on our world leading technology, our strategic directions are resilient navigation, situational awareness, platforms and analytics and it all comes together in ocean space. We recognize the global sustainability challenges and are committed to developing products, systems and solutions that address environmental impacts on the ocean ecosystem and resolve operational issues. Kongsberg Discovery is part of KONGSBERG, a leading technology group based in Norway.

Protecting people and planet.

Silicon Sensing Systems

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd is a gyroscope, accelerometer, and inertial systems engineering development company. The company was formed in 1999 and is, today, a market leader in silicon, micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS)-based navigation and stabilisation technology. Many millions of MEMS gyroscopes and accelerometers have been supplied to thousands of customers world-wide since the company’s formation.