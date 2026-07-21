Silicon Sensing’s latest gyro extends performance in extreme-shock environments

21/07/2026 - Silicon Sensing Systems, Ltd.

Easy form, fit replacement for established, previous generation gyroscope

Exceptionally stable performance in diverse operating conditions

The CRG21 is Silicon Sensing’s latest compact micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) gyroscope. This closed-loop, single-axis rate sensor is a direct replacement for the company’s highly successful CRG20 gyro, already proven in several key inertial systems. Engineered to operate in harsh conditions, this single chip, fully integrated digital solution also minimises space and weight requirements, lowering overall inertial system costs.

Kevin Swain, Head of Sales and Business Development of Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd, says: “CRG21 builds on the capabilities that made our CRG20 the gyro of choice for several critical aerospace, defence, industrial and automotive programmes, extending its outstanding resistance to shock and vibration.”

Available in multiple rate ranges and bandwidths to meet a wide range of requirements, CRG21 has an identical footprint to CRG20 for a straightforward ‘plug and play’ retrofit. At just 9.5 x 9 x 3.4mm, it can operate in temperatures from -40°C to +105°C with outstanding shock resistance, exceptional angular random walk and bias over temperature, and sustained, low noise performance.

About Silicon Sensing Systems: Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd is a gyroscope and inertial systems engineering development company, jointly owned by Collins Aerospace and Sumitomo Precision Products. The company was formed in 1999 and is, today, a market leader in silicon, micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS)-based navigation and stabilisation technology. Over 30 million MEMS sensors have been supplied to thousands of customers world-wide since the company’s formation.