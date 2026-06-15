TE Connectivity / Measurement Specialties 8XH High-Accuracy Media-Isolated Pressure Sensors, Now at Mouser, Offer Precision Without Field Calibration

June 15, 2026 – Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest electronic components and industrial automation products, is now stocking the 8XH high-accuracy media-isolated pressure sensors from TE Connectivity / Measurement Specialties. The highly accurate and reliable 8XH pressure sensors enable system-level precision without field calibration. Typical applications for the 8XH sensors include semiconductor equipment, process automation, medical devices, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Internet of Things (IoT) systems, and analytical equipment.

The 8XH pressure sensors, now at Mouser, feature a MEMS die, an ASIC, and passive components within an isolated oil‑filled cavity. The 8XH sensors use the MEMS die bridge resistance to measure both temperature and pressure in the same thermal environment. As a result, the 8XH series pressure sensors deliver the precise on‑site temperature data required for compensation, while also achieving excellent initial accuracy and strong EMC performance. The 8XH series includes the 82H, 85H, 85FH, and 86H models, each of which can provide simultaneous pressure and temperature outputs when in digital mode. The 8XH series pressure sensors are factory-calibrated and support gauge, vacuum gauge, and absolute pressure measurements from 5 psi to 1500 psi.

The 8XH sensors offer both amplified analog and digital output options, with digital communication via the I2C protocol and selectable update modes. Featuring 316L stainless steel, the 8XH sensors can withstand corrosive process gases and aggressive chemicals. The 8XH series is available in 13mm, 16mm, and 19mm module diameters and can be weldable or O-ring mounted. The 8XH sensors are RoHS compliant and feature a compensated temperature range of -20°C to +85°C.

To learn more, visit https://www.mouser.com/new/te-connectivity/te-8xh-pressure-sensors/. For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser

2026 - Mouser Electronics is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor's website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 28 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com.

About TE Connectivity / Measurement Specialties

2026 - TE Connectivity (TE) is one of the largest sensor companies in the world. TE’s sensors are vital to the next generation of data-driven technology. TE offers an unmatched portfolio of connectivity and sensor solutions, including the Measurement Specialties product line, that are used across a wide range of applications. TE’s sensor technologies enable the measurement of pressure, temperature, position, humidity and force. The company collaborates with engineers to transform concepts into creations — redefining what’s possible using intelligent, efficient and high-performing TE products proven in harsh environments.

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For further information, contact:

Kevin Hess, Mouser Electronics

Senior Vice President of Marketing

+1 (817) 804-3833

[email protected]

For press inquiries, contact:

Kelly DeGarmo, Mouser Electronics

Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations

+1 (817) 804-7764

[email protected]