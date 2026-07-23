Now at Mouser: STMicroelectronics' ASM330LHHG1 6-Axis IMU for Dead Reckoning and Non-Safety Automotive Applications

July 23, 2026 – Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry's leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components™, is now stocking the ASM330LHHG1 6-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU) from STMicroelectronics. The ASM330LHHG1 sensor features a 3-axis digital gyroscope and a 3-axis digital accelerometer and operates over an extended -40°C to +125°C temperature range. The ASM330LHHG1 provides accurate data for dead reckoning (DR) and non-safety automotive applications, including vehicle-to-everything (V2X), telematics, e-tolling, anti-theft systems, vibration monitoring and compensation, and general motion-activated functions.

The ASM330LHHG1 IMU, now available from Mouser, is AEC-Q100-compliant and industrialized using a dedicated MEMS production flow to meet automotive reliability standards. The ASM330LHHG1 IMU's sensing elements are manufactured using STMicroelectronics' proprietary micromachining processes, while its IC interfaces are developed with CMOS technology. All design aspects of the ASM330LHHG1 IMU have been optimized to achieve superior output stability, extremely low noise, and full data synchronization.

The ASM330LHHG1 IMU features a full-scale acceleration range of ±16g and a wide angular rate range of ±125 to ±4000 dps, making it suitable for a variety of automotive applications. With dual operating modes that cover high-performance and low-power system requirements, the ASM330LLHG1 supports flexible utilization of the vehicle's power budget. Digital interfaces, including I2C, MIPI I3C®, and SPI, ease system integration while a 3 KB built-in FIFO provides buffering to offload the host processor and save power. The ASM330LHHG1 is available in a compact overmolded 14-lead plastic, land grid array (LGA) package and is ECOPACK and RoHS compliant.

The STEVAL-MKI254A adapter board, also available from Mouser, enables easy evaluation of the ASM330LHHG1 IMU. The STEVAL-MKI254A features a pre-mounted ASM330LHHG1, along with the required support circuit. The adapter board is supported by the STEVAL-MKI109D evaluation platform, which includes a high-performance 32-bit microcontroller that serves as a bridge between the sensor and a PC, enabling use of the MEMS Studio graphical user interface or dedicated software routines for customized applications.

To learn more, visit https://www.mouser.com/new/stmicroelectronics/st-asm330lhhg1-6-axis-imu/. For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser

2026 - Mouser Electronics is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor's website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 28 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com.

About STMicroelectronics

2026 - STMicroelectronics is a global independent semiconductor company and a leader in developing and delivering semiconductor solutions across the spectrum of microelectronics applications. An unrivaled combination of silicon and system expertise, manufacturing strength, Intellectual Property (IP) portfolio, and strategic partners positions, STMicroelectronics is at the forefront of System-on-Chip (SoC) technology, and its products play a key role in enabling today's convergence trends.

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Senior Vice President of Marketing

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