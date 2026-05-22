Lens R&D B.V. and PhotonFirst scale Dutch space technology with new dedicated Sunsensor production line

New production line in Alkmaar enables high-volume manufacturing of radiation-hardened Sunsensors for satellite and space missions.

Alkmaar / Noordwijk, 29 May 2026 – Lens R&D B.V.(LRD) and PhotonFirst Technologies today announce the opening of a dedicated Sunsensor production line at PhotonFirst’s facilities in Alkmaar. The collaboration combines Lens R&D’s proven space sensor technology with PhotonFirst’s expertise in industrializing advanced optical and photonic systems for mission-critical environments.

The new line enables Lens R&D B.V.to scale production of its radiation-hardened Sunsensors from a couple of hundred of units per year to substantially larger volumes, while maintaining the stringent quality and reliability standards required for aerospace missions.

Bringing together technology and capabilities

The LRD portfolio includes ESA-qualified BiSon64-ET,and ET-B Sunsensors and MAUS Sunsensors for CubeSat applications, all combining high accuracy with designs optimized for volume production. Over the past years, LRD has evolved from developing and qualifying its BiSon and MAUS Sunsensor families to securing multiple orders for missions requiring long lifetime, high radiation tolerance and robust performance in

harsh environments.

This growth has created the need for an industrialized production environment that can support higher volumes while preserving the tight process control and extensive testing required for mission-critical attitude determination systems.

PhotonFirst brings long-standing expertise in industrializing optical and photonic systems for harsh aerospace, defense and industrial environments. Its facilities in Alkmaar house cleanroom infrastructure, advanced assembly and calibration equipment, and aerospace-grade quality processes designed for reliable operation in demanding environments.

By combining Lens R&D B.V’s Sunsensor designs and qualification heritage with PhotonFirst’s production capabilities and experience in aerospaceproducts, the new line is currently able to support the complete assembly of 100 or more MAUS units per Month. This first stage is to be followed by a transfer of the BiSon production and associated acceptance testing in a later stage.

Supporting the next generation of space missions

The collaboration reflects a shared ambition to make reliable, volume-ready Sun sensing technology more accessible to satellite and aerospace programmes worldwide. As satellite constellations grow and new platforms emerge, demand is increasing for attitude sensors that combine proven radiation hardness and accuracy with competitive cost and scalable production.

With the new production line, Lens R&D B.V. and PhotonFirst Technologies are positioned to support both established prime contractors and new entrants who require qualified Sunsensors in larger batches for missions in LEO, MEO, GEO and beyond.



“Over the past years we have taken our Sunsensors from development and ESA qualification to flight-proven products for a growing number of missions,” said Johan Leijtens, Systems Engineer/CEO at Lens R&D B.V. “By teaming up with PhotonFirst for production, we can now scale to higher volumes while maintaining the quality and reliability that our space customers require and have come to expect.”

“This production line shows exactly where PhotonFirst adds value: turning advanced optical and photonics technology into robust, qualified and scalable systems for the most demanding environments. We are proud that Lens R&D B.V. has selected PhotonFirst as its manufacturing partner for these mission-critical Sunsensors,” said Leendert-Jan Nijstad, CEO of PhotonFirst.

About Lens R&D B.V.

Lens R&D B.V. is a Dutch systems engineering company specialized in the design, qualification and testing of high-reliability Sunsensors for space applications. Its product portfolio includes ESA-qualified BiSon Sunsensors for high-end missions and radiation-hardened MAUS Sunsensors for CubeSats, combining robustness with designs optimized for cost-effective volume production.

For more information see www.lens-rnd.com/products or contact Johan Leijtens, [email protected] +31 71 2020 123

About PhotonFirst Technologies

PhotonFirst Technologies develops and delivers integrated photonic and optical sensing solutions that turn light into valuable data for customers in aerospace, defense and high-tech industries. Based in Alkmaar, the company combines photonic integrated circuits (PICs), fiber-optic sensing, advanced electronics and harsh-environment packaging to deliver robust, qualified and scalable systems for mission-critical environments.

For more information contact Jacco Overdulve – [email protected] -

+31 6 1310 4117.