Deadline Nearing to Enter the 2026 Create the Future Design Contest

June 1, 2026 – Time is running out to enter the Create the Future Design Contest, an exciting challenge — sponsored by Mouser Electronics — for engineers and students worldwide to create the next great thing. Mouser, which has sponsored the contest for over a decade, has again joined with valued manufacturers Intel® and Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) as co-sponsors. The competition is produced by SAE Media Group, an SAE International Company, and Tech Briefs magazine. COMSOL is also a principal sponsor of the contest.

The contest opened for entries on March 2 and closes on July 1, 2026. The grand prize winner receives worldwide recognition and a $25,000 cash prize for an innovative product that benefits society and the economy. Previous contests have produced more than 15,000 design ideas from engineers, entrepreneurs, and students in more than 100 countries.

"Fostering technical innovation is an investment in the future that will benefit everyone," said Kevin Hess, Mouser Electronics Senior Vice President of Marketing. "As a forward-looking company, Mouser is proud to have the continuing opportunity to support this design challenge for engineers and students around the world."

The Create the Future Design Contest promotes product designs that enhance humanity, improve healthcare quality, or help provide sustainable solutions. Previous grand prize-winning entries include self-destructing plastics, a self-contained organ and limb transport device, and an economical, rapid screening device to prevent food-borne illness.

The contest was created in 2002 by the publishers of Tech Briefs magazine to help stimulate and reward engineering innovation. The grand prize winner will be chosen from the winners in seven entry categories: Aerospace and Defense, Automotive/Transportation, Electronics, Manufacturing and Materials, Medical, Robotics and Automation, and Energy, Power, and Propulsion.

For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/createthefuture/.

For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser

2026 - Mouser Electronics is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor's website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 28 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com.

Trademarks

Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

For further information, contact: Kevin Hess, Mouser Electronics, Senior Vice President of Marketing; +1 (817) 804-3833; [email protected]

For press inquiries, contact: Kelly DeGarmo, Mouser Electronics, Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations; +1 (817) 804-7764; [email protected]