Mouser Electronics Adds Amphenol TPC Wire & Cable Products to Its Industrial Connectivity Portfolio

June 22, 2026 – Mouser Electronics, Inc., a global authorized distributor of electronic components and industrial automation products, today announced that Mouser is now an authorized distributor of selected Amphenol TPC Wire & Cable products. Customers can now purchase a range of Amphenol TPC Wire & Cable solutions designed for demanding industrial environments through Mouser's global distribution network.

Mouser joins Amphenol TPC Wire & Cable's network of authorized distribution partners serving customers worldwide. The addition of Amphenol TPC Wire & Cable products further expands Mouser's offering of rugged wire, cable, connectivity, and accessory solutions for industrial applications.

Initial product availability includes a selection of Amphenol TPC Wire & Cable's industrial wire, cable, connectivity, and accessory solutions, including Chem-Gard® high-temperature cables, Quick-Connex™ cordsets and receptacles, and cable protection and installation accessories. Product availability may vary by region and product family.

The Amphenol TPC Wire & Cable Chem-Gard 200 cables, now available from Mouser, are chemical-resistant cables rated from -60°C to +200°C. These cables are available in single-conductor, multi-conductor, and individually shielded pair configurations. Featuring a fluoropolymer jacket, the Chem-Gard 200 cables offer excellent chemical, abrasion, and high-heat resistance. Their compact design provides a smaller diameter than traditional SOOW cable, making them well-suited for applications with limited installation space and conduit requirements.

The Quick-Connex cordsets and receptacles are designed to simplify the replacement of motors, sensors, and control devices through a plug-and-play connection system. The Quick-Connex cordsets are constructed with Super-Trex® Ultra-Gard® Portable Cord, providing resistance to tearing, abrasion, impact, oil, ozone, and many industrial chemicals. Molded and keyed connections enable rapid installation while helping maintain a water-, oil-, and dust-tight seal.

The Quick-Connex receptacles feature a specially compounded thermoset elastomer insert that provides a moisture-tight seal. Copper alloy contact pins are silver-plated and machine-crimped to conductors for corrosion resistance, durability, and reliable electrical performance. An extra-long grounding pin provides first-make, last-break grounding contact to enhance safety during connection and disconnection.

Amphenol TPC Wire & Cable also offers a broad portfolio of cable accessories, including Vulko-Wrap™ cable tape, 6:1 shrink tubing, Kord-Gard® strain reliefs, and Grip-Seals® cable glands.

The Vulko-Wrap product family includes reinforced wrap and self-vulcanizing insulating wrap, both manufactured from a specially compounded synthetic silicone elastomer designed to resist oil, water, ozone, and chemicals across a temperature range from -51°C to +204°C.

Amphenol TPC Wire & Cable's 6:1 shrink tubing is engineered to fit over and seal large, irregularly shaped connections ranging from 1.7 inches to 4.7 inches in diameter. The internal adhesive provides additional strain relief, tensile strength, and environmental sealing.

Kord-Gard aluminum mesh strain reliefs and Grip-Seals aluminum cable glands incorporate aluminum compression bushings and threaded bodies that resist corrosion and withstand demanding environmental conditions. Grip-Seals nylon cable glands utilize a nylon friction ring to provide uniform compression, helping prevent bushing damage while maintaining a secure seal against oil, chemicals, and other contaminants.

To learn more about Amphenol TPC Wire & Cable products available from Mouser, visit https://www.mouser.com/manufacturer/amphenol-tpc/.

For more Mouser news and new product announcements, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser

2026 - Mouser Electronics is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor's website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 28 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com.

About Amphenol TPC Wire & Cable

2026 - Amphenol TPC Wire & Cable designs and manufactures high-performance wire, cable, connectors, assemblies, and accessories engineered for harsh industrial environments. The company's solutions are designed to help improve reliability, durability, safety, and uptime in demanding applications across manufacturing, industrial automation, rail and transit, energy, food and beverage, marine, and other industrial markets. Amphenol TPC Wire & Cable is part of the Amphenol family of companies, a global leader in interconnect, sensor, and antenna solutions.

Trademarks

Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

For further information, contact:

Kevin Hess, Mouser Electronics

Senior Vice President of Marketing

+1 (817) 804-3833

[email protected]

For press inquiries, contact:

Kelly DeGarmo, Mouser Electronics

Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations

+1 (817) 804-7764

[email protected]