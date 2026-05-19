Deep UV Laser Cutting for Next-Gen OLEDs

Complex OLED layers can be cut with exceptional accuracy while minimizing thermal damage, enabling superior edge quality and tighter process control through the use of ultrafast deep-UV laser solutions. This approach supports higher manufacturing yields and helps enable thinner, more flexible, and high-performance display technologies.

Next-generation mobile phone designs strive to achieve bezel-free displays. Display cutting quality becomes the limiting factor. What can help? Reducing pulse widths from picosecond to femtosecond has shown some improvement. Deep ultraviolet (UV) wavelength ultrashort pulse lasers have yielded unparalleled quality for multiple materials. In other words, the shorter wavelength shows a significant improvement of the display cut quality, while the shorter pulse duration shows minor improvements. Obviously, moving to the shortest available wavelength and pulse duration tends to be the best solution, but there are some physical limitations that we will address and explain in this white paper.

Read the whitepaper