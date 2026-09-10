Mouser Offers Engineers the Latest in Power Solutions from Bourns

September 10, 2026 – Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest electronic components and industrial automation products, offers an extensive selection of solutions from Bourns, a leading manufacturer of automotive sensors, circuit protection solutions, magnetic products, and resistive products serving markets, including industrial, automotive, telecommunications, computing, and consumer electronics. Mouser currently stocks over 21,000 Bourns parts, with more than 50,000 parts available to order. Over the past 15 years, Mouser has received eight Global Distributor of the Year awards from Bourns, along with two European Distributor of the Year awards.

Available from Mouser, the MAG-3002584 high-power inductor offers 87 µH inductance for high-frequency power factor correction (PFC) and inverter applications in high-voltage three-phase power systems. The inductor features low direct current resistance (DCR) and a 42A saturation current, enabling high efficiency and high-power-density operation for applications, such as data centers, servers, onboard chargers, string inverters, and fast-charging stations.

The Bourns High-Power Modular Contacts provide current ratings of up to 8A per contact, making them ideal for applications requiring enhanced power delivery. Available in the 75AB, 76AA, and 78AD series, these contacts feature compact footprints, auto-centering capability, pick-and-place compatibility, and a minimum lifecycle rating of 50,000 cycles. Typical applications include industrial automation, medical equipment, handheld communications devices, eMobility systems, and portable consumer electronics.

The HCTSM110304HAL transformer is engineered to meet demanding isolation requirements in power conversion systems. The transformer's high-clearance and creepage design helps engineers develop reliable, high-efficiency power solutions while supporting the stringent safety requirements of modern industrial and power electronics applications.

The CSS4C-1216 current-sense resistors deliver accurate current measurements in a compact package optimized for high-power designs. Featuring low resistance values and robust thermal performance, these resistors help improve power efficiency and measurement accuracy in applications such as power supplies, battery management systems, motor drives, and industrial controls.

These are just a sampling of the Bourns products available from Mouser. To learn more about the complete selection, visit https://www.mouser.com/manufacturer/bourns/. For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser

2026 - Mouser is a leading authorized distributor of electronic components and industrial automation products. With more than 6.8 million products from more than 1,200 manufacturer brands, we offer the widest selection of products in stock. Our electronic components business serves the design engineer and buyer communities with New Product Introductions in semiconductors, passive, interconnect and related electronic technologies. Our industrial automation business helps companies design, build and maintain their manufacturing equipment and operations with solutions including the newest sensors, panels, PLCs and motor controls available in stock for immediate shipment.



Mouser provides best-in-class customer service with 28 locations worldwide that offer support in local language, currency and time zone. We ship products daily to more than 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from our +1.5 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com.

About Bourns

2026 - Bourns is a leading manufacturer and supplier of automotive sensors, circuit protection solutions, magnetic products, microelectronic modules, trimming and precision potentiometers, panel controls, encoders, and resistive products. Headquartered in Riverside, CA, Bourns serves a broad range of markets, including telecommunications, computer, industrial, instrumentation, automotive, consumer, non-critical life support medical, audio, and various other market segments. Bourns products are manufactured according to ISO-9000 standards under Six Sigma quality programs. Bourns automotive products are manufactured in accordance with IATF 16949.

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For further information, contact:

Kevin Hess, Mouser

Senior Vice President of Marketing

+1 (817) 804-3833

[email protected]

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Kelly DeGarmo, Mouser

Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations

+1 (817) 804-7764

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