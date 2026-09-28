IPC Class 2 vs. Class 3 PCBs: What's the Difference?
Choosing between IPC Class 2 and Class 3 affects more than PCB inspection. It can influence manufacturing requirements, reliability, cost, and even design decisions.
Class 2 is widely used for commercial and industrial electronics, while Class 3 is intended for applications where higher reliability and tighter acceptance criteria are required.
But is Class 3 always the better choice? Not necessarily. The right classification depends on the application's reliability requirements and operating conditions.
We take a closer look at IPC Class 2 and Class 3 PCBs, explaining the key differences and what to consider when selecting the right classification for your application. Read more about IPC Class 2 vs. Class 3 PCBs and how to choose the appropriate classification for your application here.
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