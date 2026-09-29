Mouser Stocking Nearly 70,000 Products from Leading Global Passive Component Manufacturer YAGEO Group

September 29, 2026 – Mouser Electronics, Inc., an authorized global distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components, is shipping a wide array of new products and solutions from the YAGEO Group, a leading global passive component manufacturer. With over 300,000 parts available to order and almost 70,000 products in stock from the YAGEO Group — including YAGEO, KEMET, and Pulse Electronics — Mouser offers a comprehensive portfolio of the newest YAGEO Group products and solutions.

The KO-CAP® capacitors from YAGEO Group are organic-polymer tantalum capacitors designed for applications requiring power-loss protection (hold-up) and maximum circuit power efficiency in limited board space. The conductive-polymer cathode in these solid electrolytic capacitors offers very low ESR and high capacitance retention at high frequencies. Unlike liquid-electrolyte-based capacitors, KEMET polymer capacitors offer very long operational life and high ripple-current capability, making them ideal for solid-state drives (SSDs), enterprise storage, networking, and servers.

YAGEO Group's high-performance SCFx and SCTx common mode coils feature up to 22A rated current for single-phase and up to 110A rated current for three-phase. The SCFx series is designed with a nanocrystalline core, while the SCTx series features a proprietary Mn-Zn Ferrite core. Thanks to their ultra-high inductance and permeability, these coils are suitable for audio-visual equipment, office automation equipment, industrial equipment, air conditioners, home appliances, digital appliances, and power supplies.

YAGEO Group's CE X5R multilayer ceramic capacitors are embedded Class 2 capacitors designed for compact module assembly, offering capacitance values from 10 nF to 220 nF. Their construction, a rectangular ceramic dielectric with interleaved metal electrodes, provides high capacitance per unit volume while reducing parasitic inductance. The capacitors support customization of thickness and termination dimensions for embedding under ICs, ensuring excellent electrical bonding and advanced resonance.

The HXE1 10kV high-voltage isolation modules from YAGEO Group are designed for 100Base-TX applications and come in single-channel or single-port (dual-channel). The HXE1 modules support IsoSPI for BMS solutions and 100Base-T1 for Industrial STPE. These high-voltage isolation modules meet the IEEE 802.3u 100Base-TX standard.

In addition to offering a broad selection of YAGEO Group products, Mouser is proud to partner with YAGEO Group to produce engaging content for design engineers and purchasing professionals, such as an automotive content stream and eBooks. In the eBook Powering the New Automotive Era with Smart Passive Solutions, industry experts explore how passive electronic components are evolving to meet the demands of increasingly electrified automotive systems.

To learn more about the YAGEO Group products available from Mouser, visit https://www.mouser.com/manufacturer/yageo/. For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser

2026 - Mouser is a leading authorized distributor of electronic components and industrial automation products. With more than 6.8 million products from more than 1,200 manufacturer brands, we offer the widest selection of products in stock. Our electronic components business serves the design engineer and buyer communities with New Product Introductions in semiconductors, passive, interconnect and related electronic technologies. Our industrial automation business helps companies design, build and maintain their manufacturing equipment and operations with solutions including the newest sensors, panels, PLCs and motor controls available in stock for immediate shipment.



Mouser provides best-in-class customer service with 28 locations worldwide that offer support in local language, currency and time zone. We ship products daily to more than 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from our +1.5 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com.

About YAGEO Group

2026 - YAGEO Group is a global provider of passive component solutions offering the broadest selection of passive component technologies from some of the industry’s most recognized brands. With a leading portfolio of chip resistors, polymer, tantalum, MLCC, film, and aluminum electrolytic capacitors, circuit protection devices, magnetics, antennas, sensors, and actuators, as well as global production and sales capabilities designed to meet the diverse requirements of customers and a full range of end-market segments.

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Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

For further information, contact:

Kevin Hess, Mouser

Senior Vice President of Marketing

+1 (817) 804-3833

[email protected]

For press inquiries, contact:

Kelly DeGarmo, Mouser

Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations

+1 (817) 804-7764

[email protected]