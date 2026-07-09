Mouser Electronics New Product Insider: Over 5,000 New Parts Added in Second Quarter of 2026

July 9, 2026 – As an authorized distributor, Mouser Electronics, Inc. is focused on the rapid introduction of new electronic components and technologies, giving customers an edge and helping speed time to market. Over 1,200 semiconductor and electronic component manufacturers count on Mouser to help them introduce their newest products to the global marketplace. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each manufacturer.

Last quarter, Mouser launched more than 5,000 part numbers ready for shipment.

Some of the products introduced by Mouser from April through June include:

To see more New Product Insider highlights, visit https://info.mouser.com/new_products/. For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser

2026 - Mouser Electronics is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor's website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 28 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com.

Trademarks

Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

For further information, contact:

Kevin Hess, Mouser

Senior Vice President of Marketing

+1 (817) 804-3833

[email protected]

For press inquiries, contact:

Kelly DeGarmo, Mouser

Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations

+1 (817) 804-7764

[email protected]