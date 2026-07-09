Mouser Electronics New Product Insider: Over 5,000 New Parts Added in Second Quarter of 2026
July 9, 2026 – As an authorized distributor, Mouser Electronics, Inc. is focused on the rapid introduction of new electronic components and technologies, giving customers an edge and helping speed time to market. Over 1,200 semiconductor and electronic component manufacturers count on Mouser to help them introduce their newest products to the global marketplace. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each manufacturer.
Last quarter, Mouser launched more than 5,000 part numbers ready for shipment.
Some of the products introduced by Mouser from April through June include:
- Renesas Electronics RX14T Motor Control Microcontrollers
Featuring a 48MHz RXv2 core with floating-point unit (FPU) and digital signal processing (DSP) support, the RX14T microcontrollers, from Renesas Electronics, balance cost, functionality, and motor control performance. The RX14T entry-level MCUs are specifically designed for cost-efficient motor control applications, including home appliances, power factor correction (PFC) control, building automation, such as HVAC and water pumps, power tools, and other small-motor market devices.
- Microchip Technology PIC16F13276 Curiosity Nano Evaluation Kit
The PIC16F13276 Curiosity Nano evaluation kit (EV18Z11A) from Microchip Technology provides an evaluation and prototyping platform for the PIC16F1327 8-bit microcontrollers. The board is equipped with full programming, debugging, and hardware‑level evaluation capabilities, allowing users to easily explore the performance and peripherals of the PIC16F13276 MCU. The Curiosity Nano kit is designed to integrate seamlessly with Microchip's MPLAB® Tools for VS Code® and the MPLAB X Integrated Development Environment (IDE), providing quick access to the MCU's Configurable Logic Block (CLB) and Core Independent Peripherals (CIPs). By implementing the MCC graphical interface, developers can quickly configure peripherals, generate optimized code, and customize device functionality for a wide range of embedded applications.
- DFRobot SEN0691 Fermion C4002 mmWave Human Presence Sensor
The SEN0691 Fermion C4002 mmWave human presence sensor by DFRobot delivers "True Presence" automation with micro-motion detection. Traditional PIR sensors often fail to detect stationary occupants, leading to inconvenient lighting deactivation. The Fermion C4002 mmWave radar module resolves this by utilizing 24 GHz FMCW technology to detect micro-motions (such as breathing and chest expansion). Capable of distinguishing between moving, stationary, and micro-moving targets within a 10 × 10 meter range, this module serves as a reliable core component for smart lighting, HVAC control, and security monitoring in Home Assistant and IoT systems.
- Phoenix Contact Hybrid Connectors for Energy Storage
The Hybrid Connectors for Energy Storage from Phoenix Contact combine power and signal interfaces, making them an all-in-one solution for energy storage applications. These connectors provide a reliable and safe connection for power and signal contacts, a preassembled interface for time savings, and a safe connection to compensate for manufacturing and mounting tolerances.
To see more New Product Insider highlights, visit https://info.mouser.com/new_products/. For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.
As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.
About Mouser
2026 - Mouser Electronics is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor's website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 28 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com.
Trademarks
Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.
For further information, contact:
Kevin Hess, Mouser
Senior Vice President of Marketing
+1 (817) 804-3833
For press inquiries, contact:
Kelly DeGarmo, Mouser
Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations
+1 (817) 804-7764
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