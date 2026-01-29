Holt Releases World’s First ARINC 429 Quad Line Driver

January 27, 2025 - Aliso Viejo, CA – Holt Integrated Circuits today announced the HI-85104, the world’s first quad ARINC 429 line driver, enabling aerospace designers to achieve higher channel density while reducing board area, component count, and design complexity.

The HI-85104 integrates four fully independent ARINC 429 transmit channels into a compact 6 mm × 6 mm QFN package, replacing four discrete single-channel line drivers with a single device. Compared to traditional implementations, the HI-85104 can reduce board area by up to 30%, making it ideal for space-constrained, high-channel-count applications such as embedded LRUs, automated test equipment (ATE), and systems integration labs.

Each channel is independently protected to eliminate single-point failures. If a short circuit occurs on any channel, the remaining channels continue operating normally. The affected channel safely drives a null for the remainder of the message and automatically resets during the inter-message gap. All transmit outputs also support a high-impedance tri-state when powered on or off, allowing multiple line drivers to share a common ARINC bus in test and lab environments.

To simplify system integration, the HI-85104 supports 1.8 V, 2.5 V, 3.3 V, and 5 V digital I/O, enabling direct interfacing with a wide range of FPGAs and microcontrollers without level shifters. All analog circuitry operates from a single 3.3 V supply, using an integrated dual-polarity voltage doubler to generate ARINC-compliant output levels.

Transmit outputs include integrated 37.5 Ohm impedance matching resistors, eliminating the need for external resistors and simplifying layout. Built-in series fuses provide protection against high-current transients, while optional zero Ohm transmit outputs are available for applications requiring external lightning protection circuitry.

The HI-85104 pairs directly with Holt’s HI-3220 family of integrated ARINC 429 protocol ICs, providing a complete, compact transmit-and-receive solution for high-channel-count ARINC 429 systems.

“Customers have traditionally been required to use multiple single-channel line drivers to achieve higher channel counts. The HI-85104 replaces that approach with a single quad device, significantly reducing board area, component count, and design complexity while maintaining channel-level isolation,” said Sean Sleicher, Director of Business Development at Holt Integrated Circuits.

The HI-85104 is available in a 48-pin, 6 mm × 6 mm QFN package and supports an extended operating temperature range of –55°C to +125°C. Burn-in screening is available on select devices. Samples are available now by contacting [email protected].

For more information on Holt’s ARINC 429, CAN (ARINC 825), MIL-STD-1553, and aerospace interface solutions, contact Holt Integrated Circuits at (949) 859-8800, email [email protected], or visit www.holtic.com.

About Holt Integrated Circuits

Located in Aliso Viejo, CA, Holt Integrated Circuits is a major supplier of ICs for avionics and military aircraft data bus and display applications. The company’s products are specified by more than 400 manufacturers worldwide and are employed in flight control, navigation, engine management, communications, safety equipment, and in-flight entertainment systems.

Holt’s range of ICs supporting the ARINC 429 standard is the widest in the industry, and its MIL-STD-1553 transceivers are recognized as the industry’s smallest, having the lowest power consumption. In addition, Holt MIL-STD-1553 integrated terminals offer the most compact, cost effective solution available, integrating protocol, transceiver and transformers in a single 15x15mm package. Other data bus products include ARINC 717, CAN (ARINC 825), Ethernet, RS-485/422, discrete-to-digital and analog switches.

Select products are available to DSCC SMD specifications. Holt also offers product compliant to the EU Directive 2011/65/EU (“RoHS 2”).

Holt Integrated Circuits is AS9100D:2016 and ISO 9001:2015 registered.

