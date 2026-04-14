Spirit Electronics Named Authorized Distributor for Microchip Technology, Expanding High Reliability Semiconductor Access for Defense and Aerospace Programs

Microchip’s portfolio of high-reliability solutions is designed for aerospace and defense applications and includes Radiation-Tolerant (RT) and Radiation-Hardened (RH) MCUs, MPUs, FPGAs and Ethernet PHYs, power devices, RF products, timing solutions, as well as discrete components from bare die to system modules. Additionally, Microchip offers a wide range of components on the QPL to better serve its customers.

Extending Trusted Supply Chain Capabilities

As an authorized franchised Microchip distributor and value-added reseller, Spirit Electronics provides defense and aerospace customers with direct access to Microchip’s full semiconductor portfolio through a certified, secure channel aligned with DFARS requirements and best practices in supply chain assurance. The partnership enhances Spirit’s ability to support customers across the entire component lifecycle—from design qualification and prototyping through production and long‑term sustainment.

“Working with Spirit Electronics, a value‑added distributor designated as a Small Disadvantaged Business (SDB), enables U.S. aerospace and defense customers to access Microchip’s product portfolio through a trusted channel,” said Leon Gross, corporate vice president of Microchip’s aerospace and defense business unit. “Spirit’s focus on mission‑critical markets brings added capability and resiliency to the supply chain.”

Integrated Design‑to‑Delivery Solutions

This distributor partnership complements Spirit’s vertically integrated manufacturing and design services. Customers can leverage Spirit’s expertise across ASIC design, foundry services, advanced packaging, comprehensive qualification, and on‑shore assembly and test—while sourcing Microchip semiconductors through the same secure, certified platform.

This unified approach helps mitigate supply chain fragmentation and accelerates program execution for high‑reliability and mission‑critical applications.

“Becoming an authorized Microchip distributor reflects our commitment to providing customers with comprehensive, end‑to‑end solutions for mission‑critical systems,” said Marti McCurdy, CEO of Spirit Electronics. “Microchip’s reputation for innovation and reliability, combined with Spirit’s certified manufacturing and supply chain capabilities, creates a powerful partnership for aerospace and defense programs.”