Holt Introduces 3.3V Pin-Configurable 10 or 1 MBit/s MIL-STD-1553 BC/RT/MT

May 6, 2026

Aliso Viejo, CA — Holt Integrated Circuits today announced the HI-6141, a highly integrated, single-chip MIL-STD-1553 terminal solution that supports both standard 1 Mbps MIL-STD-1553 and 10 Mbps EBR-1553 / MMSI data rates. The HI-6141 uses a 16-bit parallel host interface and combines the proven architectures of Holt’s HI-6130 and HI-6140 devices into a single part, offering designers a flexible, pin-selectable solution for next-generation avionics and military data bus applications.

The HI-6141 may be configured as a Bus Controller (BC), Remote Terminal (RT), or Monitor Terminal (MT) and supports 1 Mbps or 10 Mbps bus interfaces, enabling a single device to address both traditional MIL-STD-1553 systems and higher-speed EBR-1553 or MMSI networks. This versatility allows customers to reduce part count, simplify qualification, and streamline system designs across multiple platforms.

Designed with certification and system robustness in mind, the HI-6141 is DO-254 certifiable and features 64K bytes of on-chip RAM, with an optional error detection and correction (EDC) capability for enhanced data integrity. Autonomous terminal operation minimizes host processor overhead, while a fully programmable Bus Controller with a 28-opcode instruction set provides advanced scheduling and control flexibility.

In 1 Mbps mode the HI-6141 provides integrated dual MIL-STD-1553 transceivers. For high-speed applications (10 Mbps mode), the device provides a logic-level interface to external RS-485 transceivers, simplifying implementation of SAE AS5652-compliant MMSI architectures. All 3 MMSI Bus Controller modes, namely Spec, Switch and Link, are supported. Additional features include built-in self-test for protocol logic and memory, optional self-initialization from an external serial EEPROM, comprehensive interrupt handling, and flexible time-tagging support for BC, RT, and MT operations.

“This new combination device gives customers the flexibility to fulfill both 1 Mbps MIL-STD-1553 and 10 Mbps EBR-1553 / MMSI application requirements using a single device,” said George Noh, Director of Sales and Marketing at Holt. It leverages proven Holt HI-6130 and HI-6140 architectures in a unified device, reducing component count and simplifying software development.

The device is available in a 100-pin plastic QFP package. Samples are currently available upon request.

For more information about the HI-6141 and Holt’s portfolio of MIL-STD-1553, ARINC 429, CAN, and aerospace interface solutions, contact Holt Integrated Circuits at (949) 859-8800, email [email protected], or visit www.holtic.com.

About Holt Integrated Circuits

Located in Aliso Viejo, CA, Holt Integrated Circuits is a major supplier of ICs for avionics and military aircraft data bus and display applications. The company’s products are specified by more than 400 manufacturers worldwide and are employed in flight control, navigation, engine management, communications, safety equipment, and in-flight entertainment systems.

Holt’s range of ICs supporting the ARINC 429 standard is the widest in the industry, and its MIL-STD-1553 transceivers are recognized as the industry’s smallest, having the lowest power consumption. In addition, Holt MIL-STD-1553 integrated terminals offer the most compact, cost effective solution available, integrating protocol, transceiver and transformers in a single 15x15mm package. Other data bus products include ARINC 717, CAN (ARINC 825), Ethernet, RS-485/422, discrete-to-digital and analog switches.

Select products are available to DSCC SMD specifications. Holt also offers product compliant to the EU Directive 2011/65/EU (“RoHS 2”).

Holt Integrated Circuits is AS9100D:2016 and ISO 9001:2015 registered.