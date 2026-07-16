Mouser Electronics Now Stocking the e-peas AEM15820 Energy Harvesting IC to Unlock the Full Potential of Hybrid Photovoltaic (PV) Cells

July 16, 2026 - Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry's leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components, is now stocking the AEM15820 ultra-efficient power management IC (PMIC) from e-peas.

The AEM15820 is a single-chip solution capable of harvesting the full range of hybrid indoor/outdoor photovoltaic (PV) cells. These hybrid PV cells have a wide power output range, from microwatts under indoor lighting to several watts in direct sunlight. To manage this range, multi-PMIC solutions have previously been required, adding cost and complexity to the overall system designs. Equipped with both low‑ and high‑power boost converters and a Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT) module, operating in open‑circuit ratio or constant‑voltage modes, the AEM15820 maximizes harvested power across broad input conditions. A dedicated cold‑start circuit enables operation from input voltages as low as 275 mV (1.5 µW minimum).

The AEM15820 is suitable for a wide range of applications, including sports or hiking computers and self-charging headphones, PV-charged earbud cases, and e-readers. Additional markets include remote security cameras, smart glasses, power banks, and smart backpack power modules.

To learn more, visit https://www.mouser.com/new/e-peas/e-peas-aem15820-pmic/. For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit /newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser

2026 - Mouser Electronics is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor's website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 28 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com.

About e-peas

2026 - e-peas, based in Louvain-La-Neuve, Belgium, is a fabless semiconductor company focused on low-power, high-performance circuits intended to make devices energy autonomous.e-peas offers a wide range of ambient energy harvesting, processing, and sensing solutions, designed to extend the battery life of IoT applications.

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Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

For further information, contact:

Kevin Hess, Mouser

Senior Vice President of Marketing

+1 (817) 804-3833

[email protected]

For press inquiries, contact:

Kelly DeGarmo, Mouser

Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations

+1 (817) 804-7764

[email protected]