GTP Elastomer Sockets for High-Speed Applications

Ironwood is now producing elastomer sockets which include a protective “P” layer that allows for more insertions by protecting the elastomer from erosion and debris build up, extending the life of the elastomers to 200,000 plus insertions. The projections on the top side of the P-Layer cut thru oxides on BGA solder balls, and give the necessary extension to contact LGA and QFN packages. The GT elastomer continues to provide the shortest possible electrical path, and when combined with the protective layer enables 80+ Ghz signal speeds. Custom P-Layers are available with short lead times, typically less than 2 weeks, and can be customized for any array, from very small to very large I/O counts, with pitches down to 0.40mm.



Ironwood socket solutions are used worldwide in the test of next generation semiconductor devices, including microprocessor, microcontroller, memory, networking/communication, micro/millimeter wave, and artificial intelligence - with performance that is second to none. Let us know how we can help you with your next project.



For specifications, please visit our website: Sockets for High Speed Applications