NXP Semiconductors i.MX 95 Applications Processors, Available from Mouser, Enable Industrial, IoT, Automotive, Aerospace, and Medical Applications

July 16, 2026 – Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest electronic components and industrial automation products, is now stocking the new i.MX 95 Application Processors from NXP® Semiconductors. The NXP i.MX 95 applications processors enable safe, secure, power-efficient edge computing in aerospace, automotive, industrial IoT (IIoT), medical, and network applications.

The NXP Semiconductors i.MX 95 applications processors, available from Mouser, are a high-performance, safety-enabled platform with an eIQ® Neutron neural processing unit (NPU) and are purpose-built for applications that push the limits of edge computing. Optimized for systems that process large volumes of data locally, the NXP i.MX 95 SoC responds in real time and integrates AI-driven decision making directly at the edge, along with powerful AI-accelerated vision processing and immersive graphics capabilities, and functional safety, advanced security, and superior connectivity.

The NXP Semiconductors i.MX 95 applications processors also deliver an EdgeLock® Secure Enclave (Advanced Profile) that provides advanced, future-proof security capabilities, including a post-quantum hardware root of trust and hybrid mode (MLDSA, ECDSA) support for NXP-signed Secure Enclave Firmware. These processors facilitate fast, secure booting, secure debug and update operations, and real-time message signing, authentication, and encryption for secure communications.

Mouser also offers the NXP Semiconductors FRDM-i.MX 95 development board, and the NXP IMX95LPD5EVK-19 evaluation kit. The NXP FRDM-i.MX 95 development board features a pre-installed i.MX 95 MPU in a 15 × 15 mm2 package. This low-cost, compact development board is designed for rapid prototyping and evaluation while providing advanced AI acceleration, rich multimedia performance, and connectivity via the Wi-Fi® 6 tri-radio IW612 M.2 module, making it ideal for modern edge designs, advanced human machine interface (HMI) systems, industrial networking, edge gateways, vision processing, and AI‑driven applications.

The IMX95LPD5EVK-19 evaluation kit, which includes a 19 ×19 mm2 system-on-module (SoM) based on the i.MX 95 and a baseboard, is a powerful development platform for AI, vision, and industrial applications. It features a 6-core Arm® Cortex®-A55 processor, Arm Cortex-M33 and M7 cores, and an integrated eIQ® Neutron NPU. This kit includes a mobile industry processor interface-Camera Serial Interface/Display Serial Interface (MIPI-CSI/DSI), and audio interfaces. It is designed for smart home, factory, and automotive use, and comes preloaded with Linux and supports Android board support packages (BSPs).

To learn more, visit https://www.mouser.com/new/nxp-semiconductors/nxp-imx-95-application-processors/.

For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser

2026 - Mouser Electronics is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor's website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 28 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com.

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