Mouser Now Shipping New Microchip Technology PIC32CM GC 32-Bit Microcontrollers for Industrial, Automotive, Smart, and Embedded Applications

June 29, 2026 – Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest electronic components and industrial automation products, is now shipping the new PIC32CM GC 32-bit Arm® Cortex®-M23 microcontrollers (MCUs) from Microchip Technology. The PIC32CM GC MCUs are a family of low-power 32-bit Arm-based MCUs for automotive, smart home, industrial automation, HMI, embedded, or portable device applications.

The Microchip Technology PIC32CM GC 32-Bit Arm Cortex-M23 MCUs, available from Mouser, feature a 72 MHz M23 core with a 2.64 CoreMark/MHz and 1.03 DMIPS/MHz rating, are ISO 26262-compliant, and enable touch interface functionality across various environments. The PIC32CM GC offers up to 512 KB of Flash memory, IEC SIL 2 compliance, and software resources to support safety certification processes, ensuring critical function operation and uninterrupted power savings, even in sleep mode.

The PIC32CM GC MCUs boast a wide range of communication interfaces, including CAN-FD, SERCOMs, USB, LIN, I2C, SPI, and USART, as well as a peripheral touch controller (PTC). The PTC module supports gesture recognition and touch detection under a variety of rugged conditions, with up to 324 (18 x 18) mutual-capacitance channels, 36 self-capacitance channels, and Driven Shield+ technology. The PIC32CM GC series also offers advanced analog features, including a 12-bit analog-to-digital converter (ADC) module with up to 4.5 Msps, 12 single-ended channels, or 3 differential and 6 single-ended channels. The PIC32CM GC devices include HSM-Lite security functionality and are available in TQFP-48, VQFN-48, TQFP-64, VQFN-64, or TQFP-100 packages.

To learn more, visit https://www.mouser.com/new/microchip/microchip-pic32cm-gc-32-bit-arm-mcus/.

For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser

2026 - Mouser Electronics is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor's website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 28 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com.

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For further information, contact:

Kevin Hess, Mouser Electronics

Senior Vice President of Marketing

+1 (817) 804-3833

[email protected]

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Kelly DeGarmo, Mouser Electronics

Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations

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