Renesas Electronics RX14T Microcontrollers, Now Available from Mouser, Deliver High-Performance Motor Control for Cost-Efficient Applications

July 1, 2026 – Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry's leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components™, is now stocking the RX14T motor control microcontrollers (MCUs) from Renesas Electronics. Featuring a 48MHz RXv2 core with floating-point unit (FPU) and digital signal processing (DSP) support, the RX14T MCUs balance cost, functionality, and motor control performance. The RX14T entry-level MCUs are specifically designed for cost-efficient motor control applications, including home appliances, power factor correction (PFC) control, building automation, such as HVAC and water pumps, and power tools and other small-motor market devices.

The Renesas Electronics RX14T MCUs, now at Mouser, feature sensor-less field-oriented control (FOC) for a single motor at a 20kHz carrier frequency (50µs cycle time) with approximately 65% CPU usage. The RX14T MCU Group includes a GPT timer, an integrated MTU3 timer, automatic deadtime insertion for sawtooth PWM, and asymmetric complementary PWM generation. Featuring a program gain amplifier (PGA), a comparator, and a digital-to-analog converter (DAC), the RX14T MCUs reduce the external circuits required for overcurrent detection and motor drive. They also offer dual 12-bit analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) with simultaneous sampling (min 0.5 µs) and up to 11 PWM channels, designed for motor applications. Compatible with the Renesas RX13T and RX23T MCU groups, the RX14T MCUs enable the reuse of existing software and hardware resources and a smooth migration to next-generation designs.

The Renesas MCK-RX14T motor control evaluation kit and FPB-RX14T fast prototyping board, also available from Mouser, provide easy-to-use demonstration and development platforms for the RX14T MCU group.

To learn more, visit https://www.mouser.com/new/renesas/renesas-rx14t-motor-control-mcus/. For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser

2026 - Mouser Electronics is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor's website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 28 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com.

About Renesas Electronics

2026 - Renesas Electronics is a semiconductor company with an outstanding portfolio of global market-leading products. Renesas has the technology and capabilities to deliver almost everything required in an age focusing on human needs, including security technologies, miniaturization and power-saving technologies, networking, and interface technologies. Renesas aims to stay one step ahead and to be the true intelligent chip solution provider — the world leader in its field.

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For further information, contact:

Kevin Hess, Mouser Electronics

Senior Vice President of Marketing

+1 (817) 804-3833

[email protected]

For press inquiries, contact:

Kelly DeGarmo, Mouser Electronics

Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations

+1 (817) 804-7764

[email protected]

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