Microchip Technology's PIC18F-Q35 Microcontrollers, Now at Mouser, Combine Programmable Logic and Embedded Control in a Single Low-Power Device

August 3, 2026 – Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry's leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components™, is now stocking the PIC18F-Q35 8-bit microcontrollers from Microchip Technology. The PIC18F-Q35 family of microcontrollers (MCUs) offers built-in security, low-power performance, configurable logic, and flexible peripheral integration for modern embedded designs. The PIC18-Q35 MCUs support compact, energy-efficient solutions across industrial, automotive, Internet of Things (IoT), and security-focused applications.

The PIC18F-Q35 microcontrollers, now at Mouser, feature an integrated Configurable Logic Block (CLB) with 128 Basic Logic Elements (BLEs), allowing developers to implement custom digital logic directly on the chip. This integration also reduces the need for external components, lowers power consumption, and improves system reliability. The PIC18F-Q35 MCUs' rich peripheral set includes a high-resolution Analog-to-Digital Converter (ADC), Digital-to-Analog Converter (DAC), comparators, timers, Pulse-Width Modulation (PWM) modules, and standard serial interfaces. Featuring mixed-voltage I/O support, the PIC18-Q35 MCUs enable easier integration across different logic domains.

The PIC18F-Q35 MCUs include Programming and Debugging Interface Disable (PDID) to protect user data and firmware from unauthorized access, while the CLB autoload on boot feature minimizes the risk of tampering and software-based attacks. The PIC18F-Q35 MCUs are available in multiple memory sizes and 28-pin and 48-pin package options. The EV55P36A PIC18F56Q35 Curiosity Nano evaluation kit provides a ready-to-use hardware platform for evaluating the PIC18F56Q35 MCU and facilitating embedded prototyping.

To learn more, visit https://mouser.com/new/microchip/microchip-pic18f-q35-mcus. For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser

2026 - Mouser Electronics is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor's website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 28 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com.

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Kevin Hess, Mouser

Senior Vice President of Marketing

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