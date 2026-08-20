Texas Instruments' MSPM0G5187 Mixed-Signal MCUs, Now Available at Mouser, Enable Edge AI in Any Device

August 20, 2026 - Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry's leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components™, is now stocking the MSPM0G5187 mixed-signal microcontrollers (MCUs) from Texas Instruments. Featuring the Arm® Cortex®-M0+ 32-bit core platform and ultra-low-power system architecture, the MSPM0G5187 MCUs increase performance while reducing energy consumption. The MSPM0G5187 series is ideal for applications requiring up to 128KB of flash memory in small or high-pin-count packages, including home appliances, medical devices, building automation, mobile phones, and wearables.

The TI MSPM0G5187 mixed-signal MCUs, available from Mouser, feature an edge AI neural processing unit (NPU) accelerator for sensing, processing, and control applications within the MSPM0 platform. The MSPM0G5187 MCUs provide up to 128KB of embedded flash program memory with built-in error correction code (ECC) and up to 32KB of SRAM with ECC and parity protection. To support field firmware updates, the flash memory is organized into two main banks with address-swap support. The MSPM0G5187 MCUs feature a USB 2.0 full-speed interface with integrated PHY, clock source, and termination resistors to support compliant host-mode and crystal-less device-mode functionalities. The MCUs also include four configurable serial interface modules (UNICOMM) and a digital audio interface for a variety of audio applications. The MSPM0G5187 series offers several security features, including an AES accelerator supporting GCM/GMAC, CCM/CBC-MAC, CBC, and CTR; secure key storage for up to four AES keys; and flexible firewalls to protect code and data. The MSPM0G5187 MCUs feature high-performance analog modules, including a 12-bit, 1.6 Msps analog-to-digital converter (ADC) with up to 26 external channels and a high-speed comparator with a built-in 8-bit reference digital-to-analog converter (DAC).

The TI LP-MSPM0G5187 LaunchPad™ development kit, also available to order from Mouser, is an easy-to-use evaluation module for the MSPM0G5187 MCUs. The LaunchPad kit includes everything users need to start development, including an onboard XDS110 debug probe, buttons, and USB Type-C® connectors.

To learn more, visit https://www.mouser.com/new/texas-instruments/ti-mspm0g5187-mixed-signal-mcus/. For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser

2026 - Mouser is a leading authorized distributor of electronic components and industrial automation products. With more than 6.8 million products from more than 1,200 manufacturer brands, we offer the widest selection of products in stock. Our electronic components business serves the design engineer and buyer communities with New Product Introductions in semiconductors, passive, interconnect and related electronic technologies. Our industrial automation business helps companies design, build and maintain their manufacturing equipment and operations with solutions including the newest sensors, panels, PLCs and motor controls available in stock for immediate shipment.



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