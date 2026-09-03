New Microchip Technology dsPIC33AK256MPS306 32-Bit DSC, Now at Mouser, Combines High-Speed, High Resolution for AI, Industrial, Automotive and Data Centers

September 3, 2026 – Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry's leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components™, is now shipping the new dsPIC33AK256MPS306 200 MHz 32-bit digital signal controller (DSC) from Microchip Technology. The dsPIC33AK256MPS306 DSC combines high-resolution control, high-speed analog and security with support for post-quantum cryptography for space-constrained designs found in AI servers, data centers, automotive and industrial applications.

The Microchip Technology dsPIC33AK256MPS306 DSC, available from Mouser, comes with a 32- or 64-bit floating-point unit (FPU), up to 256 KB of Flash program memory, and 64 KB of SRAM data memory in a small-footprint package (36/48/64 pins, VQFN/TQFP). The dsPIC33AK256MPS306 features high-speed 40 MSPS 12-bit ADCs, high-bandwidth 100 MHz op amps with low input-voltage offset, fast 5 nS comparators, high-speed PWM outputs, hardware crypto accelerators, and support for post-quantum cryptography (PQC). These features enable fast, deterministic control loops for next-generation server power supplies, industrial automation, advanced sensing, touch control, and motor control applications, including systems based on Silicon Carbide (SiC) and Gallium Nitride (GaN) power semiconductors operating at high switching frequencies. The Microchip dsPIC33AK256MPS306 is also designed in accordance with ISO 26262 and IEC 61508 for functional safety and supports AEC-Q100 qualification.

Mouser also stocks the Microchip Technology EV17P63A Curiosity Nano evaluation kit. The development board provides access to all features of the dsPIC33AK512MPS506 DSC, facilitating rapid prototyping. It is fully compatible with Microchip's MPLAB® ecosystem, making it an excellent tool for developers looking to streamline development with Microchip Technology dsPIC33A digital signal controllers. This board features an onboard embedded debugger for programming and debugging, eliminating the need for external tools.

To learn more, visit https://www.mouser.com/new/microchip/microchip-dspic33ak256mps306-32-bit-dsc/.

For more Mouser news and new product announcements, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser

2026 - Mouser is a leading authorized distributor of electronic components and industrial automation products. With more than 6.8 million products from more than 1,200 manufacturer brands, we offer the widest selection of products in stock. Our electronic components business serves the design engineer and buyer communities with New Product Introductions in semiconductors, passive, interconnect and related electronic technologies. Our industrial automation business helps companies design, build and maintain their manufacturing equipment and operations with solutions including the newest sensors, panels, PLCs and motor controls available in stock for immediate shipment.



Mouser provides best-in-class customer service with 28 locations worldwide that offer support in local language, currency and time zone. We ship products daily to more than 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from our +1.5 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com.

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For further information, contact:

Kevin Hess, Mouser

Senior Vice President of Marketing

+1 (817) 804-3833

[email protected]

For press inquiries, contact:

Kelly DeGarmo, Mouser

Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations

+1 (817) 804-7764

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