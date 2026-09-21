Mouser Now Shipping New Renesas RA0E3 Microcontrollers for Consumer and Industrial Applications

September 21, 2026 – Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest electronic components and industrial automation products, is now stocking the new RA0E3 microcontrollers (MCUs) from Renesas Electronics. The RA0E3 MCUs are engineered specifically for cost-sensitive designs that demand operation across wide voltage and temperature ranges in smart building and industrial automation, as well as small consumer appliance and electronics applications.

The RA0E3 MCUs, available from Mouser, are the latest entry-level RA0 series, integrating an Arm® Cortex®-M23 core with low-power operation and peripherals, optimized for BOM cost reduction and design efficiency. The RA0E3 MCUs are ideal for applications requiring a low pin count. The RA0E3 MCUs are pin-compatible with RA0E1 (64 kB ROM) and RA0E2 (64 kB ROM) MCUs, providing users with design scalability across the RA0 series. The RA0E3 distinguishes itself by combining precise on-chip timing, 5 V system compatibility, and low-power modes in a minimal footprint, giving engineers the flexibility to add sub-functions or auxiliary control logic where larger, more expensive MCUs would previously have been required. Through a blend of capability, efficiency, and design flexibility, the RA0E3 delivers a streamlined architecture with right-sized memory featuring 16 KB of code flash, 2 KB of SRAM, carefully selected peripherals, and a wide 1.6 V to 5.5 V operating voltage range, plus a wide -40°C to +125°C operating temperature range.

Mouser also offers the Renesas Electronics FPB-RA0E3 Fast Prototyping Board. The FPB-RA0E3 board provides an entry point for evaluation, prototyping, and development with the RA0E3 MCUs. The FPB-RA0E3 Fast Prototyping Board includes through-holes for pin headers, providing access to all MCU signal pins and enabling easy prototyping on a breadboard. The board offers both Arduino® and Pmod interfaces for easy expansion, and supports one button and two LEDs, with an available oscillator pad for quick programming. The board also incorporates a built-in SEGGER J-Link™ emulator circuit, enabling programming and debugging without additional hardware. Additionally, the FPB-RA0E3 Fast Prototyping Board arrives packaged with a USB Type-C® cable for immediate use.

To learn more, visit https://www.mouser.com/new/renesas/renesas-ra0e3-mcus/. For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser

2026 - Mouser is a leading authorized distributor of electronic components and industrial automation products. With more than 6.8 million products from more than 1,200 manufacturer brands, we offer the widest selection of products in stock. Our electronic components business serves the design engineer and buyer communities with New Product Introductions in semiconductors, passive, interconnect and related electronic technologies. Our industrial automation business helps companies design, build and maintain their manufacturing equipment and operations with solutions including the newest sensors, panels, PLCs and motor controls available in stock for immediate shipment.



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For further information, contact:

Kevin Hess, Mouser

Senior Vice President of Marketing

+1 (817) 804-3833

[email protected]

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Kelly DeGarmo, Mouser

Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations

+1 (817) 804-7764

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