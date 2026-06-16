Texas Instruments bq79716b-Q1 Automotive 16S Battery Monitor, Now at Mouser, Provides Accurate Mileage Estimates for Electric Vehicles

June 16, 2026 – Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry's leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components™, is now stocking the bq79716b-Q1 automotive 16S battery monitor from Texas Instruments. The bq79716b-Q1 features a state-of-the-art analog-to-digital (ADC) architecture and measurement system that meets stringent automotive standards and safety requirements. The bq79716b-Q1 battery monitor provides accurate cell-voltage measurements for battery management systems (BMS) in electric vehicle (EV) applications.

The TI bq79716b-Q1 automotive battery monitor, now available at Mouser, delivers highly precise range estimation for EV battery systems, thanks to its ±1 mV sensor accuracy. The bq79716b-Q1 can measure 9 to 16 batteries in series per device and is stackable up to 64 devices. Offering various channel options within the same package type, the battery monitor ensures pin-to-pin compatibility and enables the reuse of established software and hardware spanning multiple platforms.

The bq79716b-Q1 battery monitor is AEC-Q100 qualified, featuring device temperature grade 1 (-40° to +125°C ambient operating temperature range), an HBM ESD classification level 2, and a CDM ESD classification level C1. The bq79716b-Q1 is also functional, safety-compliant, and has systematic and hardware capabilities up to ASIL D, with documentation to support ISO 26262 system design. The bq79716b-Q1 automotive 16S battery monitor is suitable for centralized or distributed architectures in xEV powertrains with the daisy-chain isolated by a transformer or capacitor.

To learn more, visit https://www.mouser.com/new/texas-instruments/ti-bq79716b-q1-battery-monitors/. For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser

2026 - Mouser Electronics is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor's website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 28 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com.

Trademarks

Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

For further information, contact:

Kevin Hess, Mouser Electronics

Senior Vice President of Marketing

+1 (817) 804-3833

[email protected]

For press inquiries, contact:

Kelly DeGarmo, Mouser Electronics

Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations

+1 (817) 804-7764

[email protected]