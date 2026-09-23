Allegro MicroSystems' AHV850xx Isolated SiC GateDriver Chipset, Now at Mouser, Simplifies Power Design for Data Centers and Industrial Applications

September 23, 2026 – Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest electronic components and industrial automation products, is now stocking the AHV85003 and AHV85043 Isolated Silicon Carbide (SiC) GateDriver chipset from Allegro MicroSystems. The highly integrated AHV85003 and AHV85043 Isolated SiC GateDrivers address the design challenges of power conversion by reducing system complexity and bill of materials (BOM). The AHV85003 and AHV85043 GateDriver chipset is optimized for driving discrete SiC FETs in applications such as automotive onboard chargers (OBCs), solar inverters, industrial robotics, data center power shelves, and general power supply applications.

The AHV85003 and AHV85043 Isolated SiC GateDriver chipset, now at Mouser, features a Power-Thru™ design that transmits both the PWM signal and bias power, eliminating the need for traditional bootstrap circuits or a dedicated auxiliary bias supply. The AHV85003 and AHV85043 also provide a bipolar output with an adjustable negative rail for SiC FET turn-off and enhanced dv/dt immunity, as well as separate 6 A output gate pull-up and pull-down pins to enable efficient high-frequency switching. When combined with one of the recommended external transformers, the AHV85003 and AHV85043 provide a self-powered, isolated gate drive solution. Several recommended third-party transformers are available, each optimized for different drive voltages, gate charges, and isolation characteristics.

The AHV85003 and AHV85043 Isolated SiC GateDriver chipset is AEC-Q100 Grade 1 qualified with an operating temperature range of -40°C to 125°C. The AHV85003 and AHV85043 also feature primary and secondary overtemperature protection. The AHV85003 and AHV85043 are supported by two evaluation kits: the Allegro MicroSystems APEK85003K18ES-02-MH and the APEK85003K18ES-04-MH, both available to order from Mouser.

To learn more, visit https://www.mouser.com/new/allegro/allegro-ahv85003-ahv85043-gate-driver-chipset/. For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser

2026 - Mouser is a leading authorized distributor of electronic components and industrial automation products. With more than 6.8 million products from more than 1,200 manufacturer brands, we offer the widest selection of products in stock. Our electronic components business serves the design engineer and buyer communities with New Product Introductions in semiconductors, passive, interconnect and related electronic technologies. Our industrial automation business helps companies design, build and maintain their manufacturing equipment and operations with solutions including the newest sensors, panels, PLCs and motor controls available in stock for immediate shipment.



Mouser provides best-in-class customer service with 28 locations worldwide that offer support in local language, currency and time zone. We ship products daily to more than 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from our +1.5 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com.

About Allegro MicroSystems

2026 - Allegro MicroSystems is redefining the future of sensing and power technologies. From green energy to advanced mobility and motion control systems, the Allegro team is passionate about developing intelligent solutions that move the world forward and give customers a competitive edge. With global engineering, manufacturing and support, Allegro is a trusted partner to both large enterprises and regional market leaders worldwide.

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For further information, contact:

Kevin Hess, Mouser

Senior Vice President of Marketing

+1 (817) 804-3833

[email protected]

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Kelly DeGarmo, Mouser

Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations

+1 (817) 804-7764

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