Mouser now offers NXP FRDM-A-S32K312 and FRDM-A-S32K344 Boards; Flexible, Scalable Development Platforms for Automotive and Industrial Applications

June 23, 2026 – Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest electronic components and industrial automation products, is now stocking the FRDM-A-S32K312 and FRDM-A-S32K344 evaluation and development boards from NXP® Semiconductors. Part of NXP's FRDM Automotive platform, the FRDM-A-S32K312 and FRDM-A-S32K344 boards are designed to empower developers with easy access to automotive technology, combining simplicity, speed, and affordability. Ideal for prototyping automotive applications, the FRDM Automotive platform is also suitable for advanced data analysis, diagnostics, embedded systems, autonomous robotics, industrial automation, and motor control.

Based on the 32-bit Arm® Cortex®-M7 S32K312 microcontroller (MCU), the FRDM-A-S32K312 offers single-core mode, ASIL B safety hardware, an HSE security engine, over-the-air (OTA) update support, and low power. The FRDM-A-S32K344 is based on the S32K344 MCU and features dual cores running in lockstep at 160 MHz, ASIL D safety hardware, an HSE security engine, OTA support, advanced connectivity, a floating-point unit (FPU), and low power. Additionally, the FRDM-A-S32K344 board includes a 3-axis accelerometer and a digital temperature sensor, enabling real-time environmental feedback.

Both FRDM boards feature JTAG connectors for external debugging tools. The FRDM-A-S32K344 also includes an integrated OpenSDA debug accessed via the USB Type-C® port. On-board CAN FD and LIN transceivers provide connectivity for both FRDM boards, with the FRDM-A-S32K344 board also offering Ethernet 100BASE-T. Both boards feature Arduino® UNO-compatible headers for easy integration with various expansion shields, such as the DEVKIT-MOTORGD for motor control or the DEVKIT-COMM for communication.

NXP's FRDM boards offer an integrated development environment (IDE) that installs in a single click, along with real-time operating systems and communication stacks. The NXP Application Code Hub (ACH) can be used to start building applications with ready-to-use examples that can then be evolved into a production-ready solution.

To learn more about the FRDM-A-S32K312, visit https://www.mouser.com/new/nxp-semiconductors/nxp-frdm-a-s32k312-eval-board/. To learn more about the FRDM-A-S32K344, visit https://www.mouser.com/new/nxp-semiconductors/nxp-frdm-a-s32k344-board/.

For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser

2026 - Mouser Electronics is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor's website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 28 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com.

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