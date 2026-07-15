Mouser Now Shipping New Schneider Electric TeSys Tera Motor Management System for Industrial Applications

July 15, 2026 – Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest electronic components and industrial automation products, is now stocking the new TeSys Tera motor management system from Schneider Electric. The TeSys Tera is a next-generation intelligent system that lowers energy costs, reduces equipment failures, and extends asset life in demanding industrial motor applications.

The Schneider Electric TeSys Tera motor management system, available from Mouser, combines motor protection, control, and monitoring into a single modular device to continuously monitor key electrical parameters, including voltage, current, power, and power factor. This provides real-time data to automation systems, improving visibility and operational control. Additional features include energy monitoring, predictive diagnostics, and advanced connectivity that reduce motor downtime by up to 80 percent.

Analog I/O capabilities enable integration with sensors to detect abnormal conditions, supporting predictive maintenance, and preventing failures without the need for additional hardware.

Schneider Electric TeSys Tera Motor Management System uses a modular design for seamless integration into both new installations and retrofit projects, providing flexibility to meet the evolving needs of industries such as oil and gas, mining, transportation, water, and wastewater.

To learn more, visit https://www.mouser.com/new/schneider-electric/schneider-tesys-tera-system/. For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

Mouser offers thousands of industrial automation products, in stock and available for immediate shipping. From predictive maintenance and control panel devices to a full range of industrial power, sensor, and safety products, Mouser's portfolio is available to help customers design, build, and maintain complete automation solutions. To learn more, visit https://www.mouser.com/en/solutions/industrial-automation/ and follow Mouser on Facebook, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser

2026 - Mouser Electronics is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor's website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 28 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com.

About Schneider Electric

2026 - Schneider Electric, a global specialist in energy management with operations in more than 100 countries, offers integrated solutions across multiple market segments, including leadership positions in energy and infrastructure, industrial processes, building automation, and data centers/networks, as well as a broad presence in residential applications.

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Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

For further information, contact:

Kevin Hess, Mouser

Senior Vice President of Marketing

+1 (817) 804-3833

[email protected]

For press inquiries, contact:

Kelly DeGarmo, Mouser

Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations

+1 (817) 804-7764

[email protected]