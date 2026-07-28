Mouser-Sponsored Vasser Sullivan Lexus Racing Team Takes on America's Dairyland at IMSA SportsCar Weekend

July 28, 2026 – Mouser Electronics, Inc., the New Product Introduction (NPI) leader™ empowering innovation, will be cheering on the Vasser Sullivan Lexus Racing team on August 2 at the IMSA SportsCar Weekend at historic Road America in Plymouth, Wisconsin. The team enters this event following an impressive double podium finish at the Canada Grand Prix, where Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat scored a first-place win in the GTD Pro Class. Teammates Benjamin Pedersen and Aaron Telitz finished second in the GTD class.

The 2026 season marks the eighth year of the Lexus and Vasser Sullivan partnership. Hawksworth and Barnicoat will once again compete in the No. 14 Lexus RC F GT3 in the GTD PRO class, while Pedersen and Telitz and will drive the No. 12 entry in the GTD class.

Mouser and valued manufacturer Molex co-sponsor the Vasser Sullivan Lexus Racing team, seeing the opportunity as an inventive way to communicate its performance-driven business model and promote the newest automotive technologies and components.

For more information on Mouser's sponsorship of the Vasser Sullivan Lexus Racing team and to see the schedule for the 2026 season, visit https://www.mouser.com/imsa-racing/. For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser

2026 - Mouser Electronics is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor's website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 28 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com.

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Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

For further information, contact:

Kevin Hess, Mouser

Senior Vice President of Marketing

+1 (817) 804-3833

[email protected]

For press inquiries, contact:

Kelly DeGarmo, Mouser

Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations

+1 (817) 804-7764

[email protected]