Now at Mouser: Analog Devices TMC2241 Smart Integrated Stepper Driver Featuring the StealthChop2 Chopper

July 22, 2026 – Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry's leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components™, is now stocking the TMC2241 smart integrated stepper driver from Analog Devices Inc. (ADI). The TMC2241 is a smart, high-voltage stepper driver IC with step and direction control and serial communication interfaces. The TMC2241 meets the needs of a wide range of applications, including sewing and knitting machines, lab and factory automation, office automation and paper handling, CCTV and security, and pumps and valve control.

The ADI TMC2241, now at Mouser, includes an advanced stepper motor driver with 256 microsteps, a built-in indexer, and two fully integrated 65V, 3.0A maximum H-bridges, as well as non-dissipative integrated current sensing (ICs). The TMC2241 features ADI's StealthChop2 chopper, which ensures noiseless operation, maximum efficiency, and optimal motor torque. The StealthChop2 also simplifies integration by automatically learning the best settings during the first motion after power-up and continuing to optimize settings in subsequent motions.

The TMC2241 Smart Integrated Stepper Driver offers a range of additional features, including CoolStep current control for up to 75% energy savings, passive braking and freewheeling modes, motor-phase temperature estimation, and chip temperature measurement. The 5 mm x 7 mm TQFN38 package makes the TMC2241 Smart Integrated Stepper Driver an ideal choice for compact applications. The TMC2241-EVKIT evaluation kit, used in combination with the ADI Trinamic Motion Control Language-Integrated Development Environment (TMCL-IDE), enables the initial evaluation of the TMC2241 stepper driver and provides full control over all its features. The TMCL-IDE features an easy-to-use graphic user interface (GUI) that provides tools for easily setting parameters, visualizing data in real-time, and for developing and debugging stand-alone applications.

To learn more, visit https://www.mouser.com/new/analog-devices/adi-tmc2241-smart-integrated-stepper-driver/. For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser

2026 - Mouser Electronics is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor's website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 28 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com.

About Analog Devices Inc.

2026 - Analog Devices, Inc. is a global semiconductor leader that bridges the physical and digital worlds to enable breakthroughs at the Intelligent Edge. ADI combines analog, digital, and software technologies into solutions that help drive advancements in digitized factories, mobility, and digital healthcare, combat climate change, and reliably connect humans and the world. With revenue of more than $12 billion in FY22 and approximately 25,000 people globally working alongside 125,000 global customers, ADI ensures today’s innovators stay Ahead of What’s Possible.

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Kevin Hess, Mouser

Senior Vice President of Marketing

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