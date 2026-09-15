Mouser-Sponsored Vasser Sullivan Lexus Racing Team Nears IMSA Season-End at the Racing Capital of The World

September 15, 2026 – Mouser Electronics, Inc., the New Product Introduction (NPI) leader™ empowering innovation, is gearing up to support the Vasser Sullivan Lexus Racing team as they return to the Racing Capital of the World, Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS), in Indianapolis, IN, for the much-anticipated Battle on the Bricks on September 20.

The Vasser Sullivan Lexus Racing team is hoping for a strong finish in the season's penultimate race. 2026 marks the eighth season in which Lexus and Vasser Sullivan have partnered. Drivers Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat return as the full-time duo in the No. 14 Lexus RC F GT3 in the GTD PRO class, joined by Kyle Kirkwood for select endurance events. Vasser Sullivan veteran Aaron Telitz will pair up with Benjamin Pedersen in the No. 12 Lexus RC F GT3 in the GTD class. Frankie Montecalvo once again takes on endurance driver duties for the No. 12 team.

Mouser and valued manufacturer Molex co-sponsor the Vasser Sullivan Lexus Racing team, seeing the opportunity as an inventive way to communicate its performance-driven business model and promote the newest automotive technologies and components.

After the Battle on the Bricks, the season finale race will be the Motul Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta on October 3 in Braselton, Georgia.

For more information on Mouser's sponsorship of the Vasser Sullivan Lexus Racing team, visit https://www.mouser.com/imsa-racing/. For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser

2026 - Mouser is a leading authorized distributor of electronic components and industrial automation products. With more than 6.8 million products from more than 1,200 manufacturer brands, we offer the widest selection of products in stock. Our electronic components business serves the design engineer and buyer communities with New Product Introductions in semiconductors, passive, interconnect and related electronic technologies. Our industrial automation business helps companies design, build and maintain their manufacturing equipment and operations with solutions including the newest sensors, panels, PLCs and motor controls available in stock for immediate shipment.



Mouser provides best-in-class customer service with 28 locations worldwide that offer support in local language, currency and time zone. We ship products daily to more than 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from our +1.5 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com.

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For further information, contact:

Kevin Hess, Mouser

Senior Vice President of Marketing

+1 (817) 804-3833

[email protected]

For press inquiries, contact:

Kelly DeGarmo, Mouser

Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations

+1 (817) 804-7764

[email protected]