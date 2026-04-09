Meet Mercury at Space Symposium 2026

At the 2026 Space Symposium, we’re showcasing our space-qualified components and radiation-hardened, secure processing technologies built to power scalable LEO constellations, resilient space architectures, hypersonic systems, and more.
Product feature:
In-orbit processing for LEO, MEO, GEO, HEO, and deep-space missions. Explore Mercury’s 6U SpaceVPX processing board with the AMD® Versal® platform.
NASA-trusted, proven performance
See why NASA selected Mercury’s RH3440 SSDR for the EMIT mission, delivering rock-solid reliability to map Earth’s mineral dust from the ISS.
Discover how Mercury’s radiation-hardened, SWaP-optimized solutions can elevate your mission in any orbit. Meet with our team during the Space Symposium, April 13–16, 2026, in booth 336.
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