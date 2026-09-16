Mouser's Alternative Energy Resource Center Provides Engineering Insights into New Decentralized Systems

September 16, 2026 – Mouser Electronics, Inc., the New Product Introduction (NPI) leader™ empowering innovation, supports design engineers with its online alternative energy resource center by providing technical content and practical insights for developing cleaner, more efficient, sustainable and decentralized energy systems. This resource center supports advances in renewable generation, energy harvesting, and smart grids, connecting emerging energy concepts with the components and design approaches needed to implement them.

Renewable energy is evolving from an emerging technology area to a core consideration in component and system design. Mouser's resource center provides engineers with insights into the electronics and infrastructure needed to make energy reliable, sustainable and scalable, including energy storage, smart grids, sensors, power electronics, IoT, and AI.

New forms of energy rely on an interconnected ecosystem of technologies working together. From next-generation solar cells to self-powered IoT devices, this ecosystem is becoming increasingly decentralized. Perovskite-silicon tandem solar cells could enable more efficient and versatile renewable generation, while decentralized power grids can help integrate energy generated across homes, businesses, and local systems. At the device level, energy harvesting takes this shift further by enabling IoT sensors to capture power from sources such as light, heat, and vibration. Together, these technologies demonstrate how energy generation and management are moving closer to where power is needed.

Mouser's technical team and trusted manufacturer partners regularly update the resource center with articles, blogs, eBooks, and new products for alternative energy solutions from top manufacturers. These resources help engineers understand where energy technology is heading and how emerging energy systems can enable scalable, real-world solutions.

Mouser stocks the industry's widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components, including the newest solutions for alternative energy applications. Here are a few examples of new products:

The AEM13921 ultra-efficient energy manager PMIC by e-peas harvests and manages energy from multiple sources, including photovoltaic, RF, vibration, and pulsed sources. The PMIC captures, stores, and delivers energy to support low-power IoT, smart building, and industrial sensing applications.

The HC-STAK 35 high-voltage interconnection system from TE Connectivity transfers high-voltage power between batteries, inverters, motors, and power distribution systems while reducing resistance and power loss in electric and hybrid vehicle architectures.

The TLE9012DQU Li-ion battery monitoring and balancing IC by Infineon Technologies monitors and balances lithium-ion battery cells by measuring voltage and temperature and coordinating cell balancing, helping optimize battery performance and reliability across electric vehicles and energy storage systems.

The Altivar™ ATV320 solar variable speed drives (VSDs) from Schneider Electric convert and manage solar energy to directly power motors in applications, such as pumping and irrigation, while switching to grid power when available solar energy cannot meet the demand.

To learn more, visit https://resources.mouser.com/alternative-energy/. For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser

2026 - Mouser is a leading authorized distributor of electronic components and industrial automation products. With more than 6.8 million products from more than 1,200 manufacturer brands, we offer the widest selection of products in stock. Our electronic components business serves the design engineer and buyer communities with New Product Introductions in semiconductors, passive, interconnect and related electronic technologies. Our industrial automation business helps companies design, build and maintain their manufacturing equipment and operations with solutions including the newest sensors, panels, PLCs and motor controls available in stock for immediate shipment.



Mouser provides best-in-class customer service with 28 locations worldwide that offer support in local language, currency and time zone. We ship products daily to more than 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from our +1.5 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com.

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