Permanent Magnet Alternator Simulation with the Highland Technology P900

Permanent-magnet alternators (PMA or PM alternator) utilize permanent magnets instead of field coil excitation to generate electricity. PMAs offer high efficiency, low maintenance, and high reliability, making them suitable for compact lightweight power generation. Aircraft and compact power equipment commonly utilize a PMA mounted on the engine’s reduction gearbox to power critical systems.

Since a PMA doesn’t have field coils, a FADEC (Full Authority Digital Engine Control) computer may shunt-regulate by shorting its stator windings to reduce output voltage. Simulating a power source helps engineers evaluate system behavior under dynamic conditions, including power stability, recovery performance, and interaction with control loops.

The Highland Technology P900 3-phase power source and permanent magnet alternator simulator is a 3-phase, 3U rackmount AC power source, intended to provide isolated power to aircraft equipment. The P900 includes a real inductor in series with the output, and a programmable current limit, to produce impedances which closely model the behavior of a PM alternator used to drive a typical FADEC regulator.

An aircraft power system voltage may vary depending on the size and complexity of the aircraft. The P900 generates four adjustable voltage ranges, 0 – 40 Vrms thru 0 – 160 Vrms for optimized voltage resolution, and up to 600 VA (200 VA per phase).

Aircraft AC power systems commonly operate at higher frequencies than common utility power to reduce weight and improve efficiency. The P900’s adjustable output frequency spans 120 Hz to 4 kHz, and supports operation down to 50 Hz at lower voltages for compatibility with conventional mains powered equipment. A constant voltage mode is also included, bypassing the P900’s output inductor for applications requiring a low source impedance similar to those presented by an inverter or similar power source.

Rear-panel outputs are via a pluggable 8-pole Phoenix barrier strip and a circular MS3470L16-08S MIL circular connector, to facilitate integration into an existing test system.

The P900 includes programmable voltage, current and frequency limits to protect downstream electrical equipment from damage during worst-case testing. Each phase includes isolated front panel BNC connectors to safely monitor voltage and current waveforms delivered to the ;oad. Diagnostic front-panel LEDs and onboard built-in system test (BIST) are included for fast confirmation of operating status.

USB, Ethernet and UDP interfaces are provided for full P900 system integration and

control using standard ASCII commands.

