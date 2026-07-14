MEAN WELL Presents Mouser Electronics with North American Distributor of the Year Award for Third Consecutive Year

Representatives from MEAN WELL present the Mouser team with the 2025 North American Distributor of the Year Award

July 14, 2026 – Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest electronic components and industrial automation products, proudly announces that it has been named the 2025 North American Distributor of the Year by MEAN WELL, a leading manufacturer of power supplies and solutions. Mouser received the prestigious award for year-over-year sales growth and support of new product introductions. This is the third consecutive year that Mouser has received this prestigious distribution award.

"Mouser Electronics has been a valued channel partner for MEAN WELL, and we are honored to present them with this award," said Jessica Chang, Distribution Sales Manager at MEAN WELL. "Our long-standing relationship with Mouser is built on consistent, outstanding sales growth and distribution performance. We are delighted to recognize their exceptional contributions."

"We are honored to receive this recognition from MEAN WELL, a valued partner and leading force in the industry," said Keith Privett, Vice President of Supplier Management at Mouser. "At Mouser, we are committed to delivering exceptional service to both our customers and manufacturer partners, and we greatly appreciate this acknowledgment of our efforts."

Founded in 1982, MEAN WELL is one of the few manufacturers worldwide dedicated to standard power supply products. MEAN WELL power supplies and solutions are widely used in a broad range of applications, including factory automation, medical devices, telecommunications equipment, household devices, and more.

Mouser has been an authorized distributor of MEAN WELL power solutions since 2007. Mouser also received the North American Distributor of the Year Award from MEAN WELL for 2024, 2023, and 2019, as well as a Sustainability Award from the MEAN WELL Sustainable Development Group for 2022.

To learn more about MEAN WELL products available from Mouser, visit https://www.mouser.com/manufacturer/meanwell/. For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser

2026 - Mouser Electronics is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor's website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 28 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com.

About MEAN WELL

2026 - MEAN WELL, founded in 1982, is one of the few manufacturers dedicated to standard power supply in the world. Differing from most manufacturers’ ODM/OEM-oriented business model, almost 99% of sales turnovers by MEAN WELL come from standard power supply products sold under their own brand name. MEAN WELL USA is a subsidiary of MEAN WELL group, a worldwide leading standard POWER SUPPLY manufacturer. MEAN WELL USA was established in 1999 and is located in the Bay area of California - Fremont. MEAN WELL’s professionally trained teams provide local and prompt support to customers and partners in North America for their power supply needs.

Trademarks

Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

For further information, contact:

Kevin Hess, Mouser

Senior Vice President of Marketing

+1 (817) 804-3833

[email protected]

For press inquiries, contact:

Kelly DeGarmo, Mouser

Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations

+1 (817) 804-7764

[email protected]