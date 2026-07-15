New Mouser and onsemi eBook Examines the Power and Sensing Technologies Enabling the Next Generation of AI Systems

July 15, 2026 – Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry's leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components™, has released a new eBook in collaboration with onsemi – Powering and Sensing AI: From Cloud Infrastructure to Physical Autonomy.

Artificial intelligence is often viewed through the lens of software, algorithms, and large language models. However, as AI expands from cloud data centers into industrial automation, robotics, autonomous machines, and edge systems, the physical realities of power delivery, sensing, and system efficiency are becoming critical determinants of performance, scalability, and reliability.

The new eBook brings together insights from experts across the AI ecosystem, including specialists from onsemi, Amazon, Google, Meta, and Tesla, to explore how advances in power semiconductors, sensing technologies, and hardware architectures are supporting the breadth of AI applications — from hyperscale data centers to robots and real-world autonomous systems.

As AI workloads continue to grow, the industry faces mounting challenges in delivering the power required to support increasingly dense computing environments. The eBook examines how the move towards higher-voltage architectures and the adoption of wide-bandgap semiconductor technologies, such as silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN), are helping data center operators improve efficiency, reduce thermal management demands, and lower overall energy consumption.

The eBook also highlights the growing importance of sensing in physical AI applications. While vision remains a key element of autonomous systems, intelligent machines increasingly rely on a combination of image, force, torque, position, and proximity sensing to interact safely and effectively with the physical world. The eBook explains how improvements in sensing quality can reduce processing overhead, lower power consumption, improve response times, and enable more reliable AI decision-making at the edge.

Topics covered in the eBook include:

How growing AI workloads are reshaping power requirements in data centers, edge infrastructure, and industrial systems.

The role of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in improving power efficiency, reducing thermal challenges, and supporting higher power densities.

The impact of sensing quality on AI accuracy, latency, power consumption, and overall system performance.

The benefits of intelligent edge sensing, local data processing, and sensor fusion in autonomous and AI-enabled systems.

Strategies for reducing latency and improving safety in robotics, industrial automation, and collaborative machines.

System-level approaches to integrating sensing, power delivery, and AI processing to enable physical autonomy.

The eBook also showcases onsemi technologies that support AI applications, including EliteSiC™ silicon carbide solutions, Hyperlux™ image sensors, the Treo™ analog and mixed-signal platform, industrial connectivity solutions, and advanced power management.

To download the eBook, visit https://resources.mouser.com/manufacturer-ebooks/onsemi-powering-and-sensing-ai-from-cloud-infrastructure-to-physical-autonomy/. To browse Mouser's complete eBook library, visit https://resources.mouser.com/manufacturer-ebooks/.

For more Mouser news and the latest new product introductions, visit: https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser

2026 - Mouser Electronics is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor's website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 28 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com.

About onsemi

2026 - onsemi is driving disruptive innovations to help build a better future. With a focus on automotive and industrial end markets, the company is accelerating change across megatrends such as vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure. onsemi offers a highly differentiated and innovative product portfolio, delivering intelligent power and sensing technologies that solve the world's most complex challenges and leads the way to creating a safer, cleaner, and smarter world. onsemi is recognized as a Fortune 500® company and included in the Nasdaq-100 Index® and S&P 500® index.

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For further information, contact:

Kevin Hess, Mouser

Senior Vice President of Marketing

+1 (817) 804-3833

[email protected]

For press inquiries, contact:

Kelly DeGarmo, Mouser

Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations

+1 (817) 804-7764

[email protected]