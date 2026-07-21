New at Mouser: Texas Instruments UCC33420-Q1 1.5W Isolated DC/DC Module for Industrial, Automotive, and Data Center Applications

July 21, 2026 – Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest electronic components and industrial automation products, is now shipping the new UCC33420-Q1 automotive-qualified 1.5W isolated DC/DC module from Texas Instruments. The UCC33420-Q1 enables a distributed power architecture, helping engineers meet functional safety requirements by avoiding single-point failures, enabling compact, high-performance, and reliable designs for automotive, industrial, and data center applications.

The Texas Instruments UCC33420-Q1 DC/DC module, available from Mouser, integrates proprietary IsoShield™ technology to deliver industry-leading power density. IsoShield technology co-packages a high-performance planar transformer and an isolated power stage, offering functional, basic, and reinforced isolation capabilities that enable distributed power architecture and achieve safety requirements to avoid single-point failures. The result is an advancement in packaging that shrinks solution size by as much as 70%, while delivering up to 1.5W of compact, high-performance power for applications that require reliable, reinforced isolation. The UCC33420-Q1 features a 3kV RMS isolation rating, providing efficient, isolated power to circuits that require a bias supply with a well-regulated output voltage.

The device also has an enable pin, a fault reporting mechanism, and a regulated 5.0V output with a selectable headroom of 5.5V. This device comes in a miniaturized VSON package with a 1 mm height (typical). With protection features that enhance system robustness, this device helps engineers maximize power density while reducing material costs and design time across any power application.

To learn more, visit https://www.mouser.com/new/texas-instruments/ti-ucc33420-ucc33420-q1-dc-dc-modules/. For more Mouser news and new product announcements, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser

2026 - Mouser Electronics is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor's website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 28 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com.

Trademarks

Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

For further information, contact:

Kevin Hess, Mouser

Senior Vice President of Marketing

+1 (817) 804-3833

[email protected]

For press inquiries, contact:

Kelly DeGarmo, Mouser

Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations

+1 (817) 804-7764

[email protected]