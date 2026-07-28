Authorized Distributor Mouser Electronics Stocking the Latest Products and Solutions from Omron Industrial Automation

July 29, 2026 – Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest electronic components and industrial automation products, is stocking the latest products from Omron Industrial Automation, a world-leading supplier of advanced electronics and control system components. Mouser's global distribution partnership with Omron supports Mouser customers in developing solutions for industrial automation, smart agriculture, warehouse and fulfillment, manufacturing, and infrastructure. With more than 40,000 Omron Industrial Automation parts in stock or available for order, Mouser offers an ever-widening selection of the company's newest products for the design chain to supply chain™.

Omron Industrial Automation's S8NR IP67 power supplies, now available from Mouser, are field-mountable power solutions engineered to deliver stable and efficient DC power directly to machines within harsh industrial environments. The S8NR platform moves power supply components, power distribution networks, branch-level circuit protection, and diagnostics out of traditional control panels and positions them directly on the equipment. This field-mountable design helps manufacturers simplify machine configurations, reduce localized enclosure size requirements, and eliminate panel modification workloads. The IP67-rated enclosure protects internal electronics from heavy dust, moisture ingress, and industrial mechanical vibrations, ensuring reliable operation under severe environmental conditions.

Omron's E3AS-HF Time of Flight (ToF) laser sensors, also available from Mouser, feature a patent-pending, high-sensitivity photodiode and reliably detect targets with low light reflectivity from 0.05 to 6 meters, with a unique wide-angle view of ±85°. This low-light ability makes the sensors suitable for the detection of dark targets on a dark background, or curved and shiny surfaces, utilizing a unique sensing algorithm that provides superior detection of targets at harsh angles, allowing for greater flexibility in machine design or retrofitting a sensor into existing setups.

The E2B proximity sensors feature a 360° visible indicator, allowing the status to be monitored from any direction. These cost-effective sensing solutions are ideal for use in standard industrial environments. A variety of sizes are available, as well as shielded and unshielded variants with short and long bodies. The E2B sensor series also features IP67 ingress protection, a wide operating temperature range of -20°C to +70°C, and meets vibration and shock resistance standards for IEC 60947-5-2 (10Hz to 55Hz).

The MY series of miniature power relays is ideal for sequence control and power switching applications. Designed for ease of use, these relays feature transparent covers and a mechanical indicator to check the contact status easily, and an LED to indicate the relay's correct operation. Available in a wide range of voltages, the MY relays also feature coil tape in different colors for AC and DC models, for easy identification. High electrical durability, a wide -55°C to 70°C ambient operating temperature, and high shock resistance ensure reliability and long endurance.

To learn more about Omron Industrial Automation products available from Mouser, visit https://www.mouser.com/manufacturer/omronia/. For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

Mouser offers thousands of industrial automation products, in stock and available for immediate shipping. From predictive maintenance and control panel devices to a full range of industrial power, sensor, and safety products, Mouser's portfolio is available to help customers design, build, and maintain complete automation solutions. To learn more, visit https://www.mouser.com/en/solutions/industrial-automation/ and follow Mouser on Facebook, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser

2026 - Mouser Electronics is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor's website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 28 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com.

About Omron Industrial Automation

2026 - Omron Industrial Automation is one of the world's leading suppliers of reliable, advanced electronics and control system components. Omron Industrial Automation's vast product line includes counters, timers, limit switches, and power supplies, as well as safety relays and switches, pushbutton and pilot devices, photoelectric and proximity sensors, temperature controllers, ZEN simple logic controllers, amplified photomicrosensors™, and AC variable frequency drives.

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Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

For further information, contact:

Kevin Hess, Mouser

Senior Vice President of Marketing

+1 (817) 804-3833

[email protected]

For press inquiries, contact:

Kelly DeGarmo, Mouser

Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations

+1 (817) 804-7764

[email protected]