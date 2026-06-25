Sensirion SEN62 Air Quality Sensor, now at Mouser, Delivers Simplified Indoor Air Quality Monitoring

June 25, 2026 - Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry's leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components, is now stocking the SEN62 air quality sensor from Sensirion. The SEN62 offers a compact and highly reliable solution for monitoring particulate matter (PM), humidity, and temperature (RH/T).

The SEN62 air quality sensor provides a sensing platform for PM and RH/T measurements. It combines multiple sensors in a never-before-seen form factor and can measure up to six environmental parameters (PM1, PM2.5, PM4, PM10, T, RH). The innovative design simplifies integration, reduces costs, and allows for customization.

Typical applications for the SEN62 include air purifiers, HVAC systems, smart home devices, and air quality monitors that require reliable and compact environmental sensing. These use cases benefit in particular from the SEN62’s ability to support compatibility with building standards such as RESET® and the WELL Building Standard™, making it highly suitable for solutions where certified indoor air quality performance is a key requirement.

To learn more about the SEN62 air quality sensor, visit https://www.mouser.com/new/sensirion/sensirion-sen62-air-quality-sensor/.

For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser

2026 - Mouser Electronics is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor's website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 28 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com.

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For further information, contact:

Kevin Hess, Mouser Electronics

Senior Vice President of Marketing

+1 (817) 804-3833

[email protected]

For press inquiries, contact:

Kelly DeGarmo, Mouser Electronics

Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations

+1 (817) 804-7764

[email protected]