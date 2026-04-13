Using High-Performance MEMS Inertial Sensors in Industrial and Tactical Applications

High-performance MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems) inertial sensors – including accelerometers, gyroscopes, and IMUs (Inertial Measurement Units) - have become essential components in a range of industrial and tactical applications. This is due to their combination of reliable motion sensing performance, compact size, low power consumption and cost-effectiveness.

Industrial Applications

In the industrial sector, high-performance MEMS inertial sensors play a key role in enhancing efficiency and safety. They are used to deliver real-time orientation, acceleration, and angular velocity data which is used for platform stabilisation, motion sensing or guidance. For industrial-grade applications, ultra high-performance is often not essential whilst robust performance is and inertial sensors such as the tiny, low-cost CRM PinPoint®, which delivers reliable data over a wide temperature range, are ideal.

Inertial sensors provide precise motion and orientation data for many industries. One example – in rail transportation MEMS inertial sensors are integral to vibration monitoring and speed and tilt control systems, enhancing railway stability and safety.

Accelerometer sensors measure forces such as speeding up, slowing down, or vibration, while gyroscopes measure rotational motion like turning or tilting. Real-time data is used by the train’s safety control system to check the current state of the train and predict its movements. If the system detects that the train is, or will soon be, losing control it will take corrective action, whether braking or tilting, to avoid passenger discomfort and possible derailment.

Inertial sensors are also becoming more common in precision agriculture as agricultural companies look to use technology to automate farming processes, improve yields and lower the workload for growers. In recent years autonomous, self-guided crop sprayers have emerged. These use a fusion of GPS and inertial positioning data to automate the steering and spraying process. Critical to these autonomous capabilities are inertial sensors which provide detailed orientation data, allowing the machine to accurately navigate its surroundings and deploy fertilizers at specific points along its path.

Smaller industrial robotic machinery also requires inertial data. Many factories use Selective Compliance Assembly Robot Arms (SCARAs) for assembly operations that demand high accuracy and speed. Within these robots are industrial-grade MEMS inertial sensors which provide orientation, speed and direction data. This data is transmitted in a real-time feedback loop enabling the robot to make quick adjustments to its movements.

Tactical Applications

Tactical applications demand higher-precision and more accurate inertial sensors. Advances over the last decade mean MEMS technology now delivers tactical-grade performance whilst maintaining low CSWaP (cost, size, weight and power). Much like industrial-grade applications, high-performance MEMS are used in a vast range of tactical applications, from underwater surveying to defence.

In one example, piloting a UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) requires precise inertial data to allow the operator to understand the UAV’s speed, direction, and tilt. Whilst industrial-grade sensors can be used for UAV autopilot functions, platform stabilisation requires higher performing tactical-grade sensors. UAVs are often equipped with an autonomous control and stabilisation system which adjusts the UAV’s motors and control surfaces, in real time, to alter its flight path. A UAV used for surveying and mapping, for example, will encounter unexpected turbulence / a sudden gusts of wind. The inertial sensors detect these changes and the autonomous control and stabilisation system uses the data they supply to compensate and stabilise the drone. The MEMS inertial sensors mean the platform is more stable, accurate and efficient, ensuring a longer and safer flight.

In space applications inertial sensors play a crucial role in attitude control, pointing, and in guiding the launch vehicle. Attitude control involves managing the spacecraft’s orientation relative to a frame of reference. By collecting data from multiple inertial sensors, the system determines the spacecraft’s current orientation and calculates its attitude. If the spacecraft begins to drift from its desired position, the sensors provide the necessary information for the system to adjust and realign its orientation, ensuring it stays on course. The small size and low weight of MEMS sensors make them suitable for integration in the smallest SmallSats and CubeSats whilst their lack of moving parts reduces maintenance requirements. The latter is a huge benefit in this inaccessible environment as it can help significantly increase the operational lifespan of the platform.

Tactical-grade inertial data is also required for marine operations such as operating autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs). AUVs perform a range of vital tasks from coastal surveying to deep water construction support. Accurate positioning data is critical as these operations are often conducted in poor visibility and challenging conditions. In addition, the lower power consumption and compact size of MEMS sensors increases the endurance of the AUV and the payload capacity.

Integrating MEMS inertial sensors

MEMS inertial sensors deliver highly accurate data in a smaller, lighter form factor and at a more affordable price than competitive technologies - ideal for industrial and tactical applications. Using MEMS technology also enables innovative approaches - integrating multiple sensors, enhancing error detection, and incorporating advanced sensor fusion techniques.

In addition, a frequent limitation with larger, heavier inertial sensor technology is in achieving system redundancy. Often multiple inertial sensors cannot be integrated due to CSWaP issues. This means backup sensor data is not available, raising the risk of error. With the low C-SWaP of MEMS, integrating multiple sensors is more viable, increasing the reliablity and security of platform performance.

Selecting the appropriate sensor for the specific needs of the programme is critical. Whether opting for a cost-effective model for industrial use, or a high-performance sensor for tactical applications, MEMS inertial sensors offer versatile and reliable solutions.