Silicon Sensing makes its debut exhibiting at Eurosatory 2026

· Robust inertial sensing options for extreme defence scenarios

· Visit us in Hall 4, on stand E02.

01/06/2026 - Silicon Sensing will make its debut as an exhibitor at Eurosatory 2026, in Paris from 16 to 19 June, showcasing its proven, robust and reliable inertial technology.

Products range from miniature, low cost, navigation and pointing gyros through to a market-disrupting, tactical grade, 9 degrees of freedom (DOF) inertial measurement unit (IMU).

David Somerville, General Manager, Silicon Sensing Systems, says: “Our proven MEMS-based products are well-suited to the demands of defence applications across land, sea, air and space, for both manned and unmanned platforms - especially in GNSS-denied environments. As platforms become smaller, lighter and more power-efficient, while remaining operational for longer, our products can deliver real value through their precision performance, compact size and low power consumption.”

Recent contracts include supplying the CRH03 tactical-grade gyro to Psionic Inc for their SurePath™ navigation system, where it will provide critical heading information and support GNSS-denied navigation. The stand-alone CRH03 is a tactical-grade product delivering outstanding stability and low noise performance with excellent angle random walk (ARW). Non-ITAR, this compact, ultra-stable, MEMS-based product has comparable bias characteristics to FOG (fibre-optic gyroscopes) and DTG (dynamically tuned gyroscopes).

Among the company’s family of products, the tactical-grade DMU41 inertial measurement unit (IMU) also competes directly with larger, heavier and more costly FOG-based systems. This rugged, MEMS-based, non-ITAR product provides exceptional angular rate and linear acceleration data with outstanding ARW, bias and noise characteristics. A 9 degrees of freedom (DoF) IMU, DMU41 measures just 50.5 x 50.5 x 51.0mm, weighs <180g and consumes <1.8w.

Alongside the DMU41, the company’s DMU11 IMU offers a low-cost option. This 6 DoF IMU is designed for high-volume motion sensing and control applications requiring strong, sustained performance. Simple to integrate into larger systems, it provides reliable, robust, low-noise output under challenging real-world conditions.

The company’s smallest sensor, the Pinpoint® gyro, is about the size of your smallest fingernail. This low-cost, precision single-axis MEMS gyroscope delivers excellent bias stability and low noise over temperature. Available in flat and orthogonal packages, it can be combined to provide three degrees of freedom measurement (pitch, roll and yaw) on a single board. Already used across multiple markets, Pinpoint has significant potential for a wide range of defence applications.

Somerville concludes: “Our IMUs, gyros, accelerometers and combi-sensors offer real benefit for the international defence sector, where precision, robustness, compact size and low power consumption are all essential. We look forward to starting new conversations and building on existing ones at Eurosatory this June.”

About Silicon Sensing Systems

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd is a gyroscope and inertial systems engineering development company, jointly owned by Collins Aerospace and Sumitomo Precision Products. The company was formed in 1999 and is, today, a market leader in silicon, micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS)-based navigation and stabilisation technology. Over 30 million MEMS sensors have been supplied to thousands of customers world-wide since the company’s formation.