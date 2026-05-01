Excelitas Introduces XTOF Imager Chips & Modules for High-Speed 3D Sensing in Challenging Lighting Conditions

New solutions deliver high-performance distance measurement for industrial, robotics and LiDAR applications

PITTSBURGH, Pa., April 30, 2026 – Excelitas®, a leading provider of advanced, life-enriching technologies that make a difference, serving global market leaders in the life sciences, advanced industrial, next-generation semiconductor and avionics end markets, today introduced its new XTOF™ series time-of-flight (ToF) imager chips and XTOF-M™ miniaturized camera modules. Designed for high-speed, high-accuracy optical distance measurement and object detection, these solutions enable reliable 3D sensing in both indoor and full sunlight environments.

The XTOF series is a fully integrated, monolithic CMOS ToF imager in a compact chip-scale package (CSP), delivering high-speed performance and precise distance measurement using advanced 3D ToF technology. Complementing the chip, the XTOF-M series integrates the imager with illumination and control into a compact camera module, providing a ready-to-deploy solution for a wide range of applications.

“Accurate and reliable 3D sensing in dynamic lighting conditions remains a key challenge for industrial and outdoor applications,” said Richard Simons, Program Director for Photon Detection at Excelitas. “Our XTOF solutions combine high-speed performance with advanced ambient light suppression, enabling customers to achieve precise distance measurement even in full sunlight. This opens new possibilities for automation, robotics and LiDAR-based systems.”

The XTOF series delivers an operating range of up to 240 meters, a compact 2.8 x 2.8 mm footprint, and frame rates of up to 4,000 ToF measurements per second. Its architecture supports full ambient light tolerance, with performance approaching shot-noise limits for highly accurate sensing in demanding environments.

The XTOF-M series builds on this performance with a miniaturized 3D camera design that integrates illumination and sensing. The module offers low power consumption, ambient light tolerance up to 100 kLux, calibrated and compensated output, and a high-speed UART serial interface. Together, these features enable simplified system integration and consistent performance across a wide range of operating conditions.

The new XTOF solutions are well suited for applications including industrial automation, robotics, and outdoor LiDAR systems, where reliable operation across varying light conditions is critical. Their ability to operate effectively in both indoor and full sunlight environments supports continuous performance in day and night use cases.

Excelitas will showcase the XTOF series at Sensors Converge, Booth #1140 (May 6–7, 2026, Santa Clara, CA). For additional information about the XTOF series, visit:

https://www.excelitas.com/product-category/time-flight-sensors.

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About Excelitas

Excelitas is a leading provider of advanced, life-enriching technologies that make a difference, serving global market leaders in the life sciences, advanced industrial, next-generation semiconductor and avionics end markets. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, USA, Excelitas is an essential partner in the design, development and manufacture of advanced technologies, offering leading-edge innovation in sensing, detection, imaging, optics and specialty illumination for customers worldwide. Excelitas is at the forefront of addressing many of the relevant megatrends impacting the world today, including precision medicine, industrial automation, artificial intelligence and connected devices (IoT).

Connect with Excelitas on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram, or visit our website at www.excelitas.com for more information.

Excelitas® is a registered trademark and XTOF™ and XTOF-M™ are trademarks of the Excelitas group of companies. All other products and services are either trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts:

Dan Brailer

Vice President Investor Relations and Communications

[email protected]

+1 (412) 977-2605

Cheryl Reynhout or Jill Anderson

On behalf of Excelitas

SVM Public Relations

[email protected]

+1 (401) 490-9700