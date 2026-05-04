Excelitas to Highlight New Detection Technologies at Sensors Converge 2026

WHO: Excelitas®, the leading provider of advanced, life-enriching technologies that make a difference, serving global market leaders in the life sciences, advanced industrial, next-generation semiconductor and avionics sectors, will showcase its latest sensors and detection technologies at Sensors Converge 2026.

WHAT: Excelitas experts will present the following laser demonstration in Booth #1140:

· 3D Time of Flight Demonstration, showcasing new XTOF™ series time-of-flight (ToF) imager chips and XTOF-M™ miniaturized camera modules. Designed for high-speed, high-accuracy optical distance measurement and object detection, these solutions enable reliable 3D sensing in both indoor and full sunlight environments.

Additional products on display include:

· NEW C30683-1550 Series InGaAs and C30683-900-R5DH Silicon Avalanche Photodiodes (APDs) with a Transimpedance Amplifier (TIA): The integrated APD and TIA modules deliver up to 450 MHz bandwidth for applications including LiDAR and range finding, distributed temperature sensing (DTS), confocal microscopy and analytical instrumentation.

· Enhanced C30645 / C30662 InGaAs APDs: Ideal for use in range-finding and LiDAR systems, these re-engineered diodes leverage improvements in Excelitas’ III/V wafer growth and processing architecture to enable cutting-edge noise specifications. The new design provides customers with better Signal-to-Noise-Ratios (SNR), and therefore, increased range from the same laser output power.

· NEW SPCM-1064 Single-Photon Counting Module: Designed for high-performance detection across the 905 nm to 1064 nm wavelength range, the SPCM-1064 delivers superior near-infrared (NIR) sensitivity where many analytical and quantum optical systems operate. The module features a high-efficiency silicon avalanche photodiode that provides typical single-photon detection efficiency (PDE) of 10% at 1064 nm – a wavelength where reliable photon counting has traditionally been difficult.

· Next-Generation 905 nm Pulsed Laser Diode Family: The 905 nm Pulsed Laser Diode Family offers scalable output power from 16 W to 120 W, tailored to the full spectrum of Time-of-Flight applications, from compact near-field sensing to automotive long-range LiDAR.

· PYD 2597 Ultra-Low Power DigiPyro®: The new passive infrared (PIR) PYD 2597 sensor significantly extends battery life in remote and battery-operated motion detection applications. It will be showcased alongside other solutions from Excelitas’ low-power DigiPyro family for battery-operated motion detection.

· CaliPile® TPiS 1T1386 L5.5H Thermopile Sensor: Excelitas’ high-precision, medical-grade sensor is designed for remote skin-temperature measurement and temperature control of liquids and gases in medical applications. Featuring high temperature accuracy, combined with configurable “threshold” functions and low power consumption during operation, this sensor offers fast remote over-temperature protection, mid-field human presence sensing, far-field human motion detection and passive light-barrier sensing for crowd assessment.

WHEN: May 6 – 7, 2026

WHERE: Excelitas Booth #1140, Santa Clara Convention Center, Santa Clara, CA, USA

About Excelitas

Excelitas is a leading provider of advanced, life-enriching technologies that make a difference, serving global market leaders in the life sciences, advanced industrial, next-generation semiconductor and avionics end markets. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, USA, Excelitas is an essential partner in the design, development and manufacture of advanced technologies, offering leading-edge innovation in sensing, detection, imaging, optics and specialty illumination for customers worldwide. Excelitas is at the forefront of addressing many of the relevant megatrends impacting the world today, including precision medicine, industrial automation, artificial intelligence and connected devices (IoT).

Connect with Excelitas on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram, or visit www.excelitas.com for more information.

Excelitas ®, DigiPyro® and CaliPile® are registered trademarks, and XTOF™ and XTOF-M ™ are trademarks, of the Excelitas group of companies. All other products and services are either trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts:

Dan Brailer

Vice President Investor Relations and Communications

[email protected]

+1 (412) 977- 2605

Cheryl Reynhout or Jill Anderson

On Behalf of Excelitas

SVM Public Relations

[email protected]

+1 (401) 490-9700