STMicroelectronics VL53L9 dToF 3D LiDAR Module, Now Available from Mouser, Enables Industrial, IoT, and Smart Applications

September 9, 2026 – Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest electronic components and industrial automation products, is now shipping the new VL53L9 direct time-of-flight (dToF) 3D light detection and ranging (LiDAR) module from STMicroelectronics. The VL53L9 combines state-of-the-art features in a compact and cost-effective package, delivering AI-ready output data for low-compute edge AI systems across robotics, industrial automation, smart buildings, AR/VR, and healthcare applications.

The STMicroelectronics VL53L9 dToF 3D LiDAR module, available from Mouser, brings high-resolution spatial awareness to compact edge AI systems with industry-leading resolution and performance. The VL53L9 combines a single photon avalanche diode (SPAD) array, postprocessing SoC, two vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers (VCSELs), physical infrared filters, meta surface optical elements (MOEs), and an embedded power management IC (PMIC) to provide accurate ranging (<5 cm to 10 m) and stream a postprocessed 2D IR image with a 60Hz max frame rate. Using the MOE above the VCSELs allows the user to project an optimized rectangular field of view (FOV) onto the scene. The VL53L9 dToF 3D LiDAR module achieves improved ranging performance capable of multizone distance measurements up to 54 x 42 zones with a wide FOV, offering a resolution of 2.3K zones, on-chip processing, 100 frames per second, and sensing range from 5 centimeters to 9 meters.

The X-NUCLEO-53L9A1 expansion board, available to order from Mouser, offers a complete solution for learning, evaluating, and developing applications based on the VL53L9CX sensor. The expansion board features Arduino R3-compatible headers, allowing it to be used with a wide variety of development tools, including the STM32 Nucleo boards.

The STEVAL-VL53L9 evaluation board, also available to order from Mouser, features a pre-mounted VL53L9CX sensor. The evaluation board provides an example application circuit and a header for flying-wire connections, enabling rapid prototyping when used with development boards, such as the NUCLEO-N657X0-Q STM32 development board or the TM32 Discovery kits.

To learn more, visit https://www.mouser.com/new/stmicroelectronics/stmicroelectronics-vl53lp-tof-modules/.

For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser

2026 - Mouser is a leading authorized distributor of electronic components and industrial automation products. With more than 6.8 million products from more than 1,200 manufacturer brands, we offer the widest selection of products in stock. Our electronic components business serves the design engineer and buyer communities with New Product Introductions in semiconductors, passive, interconnect and related electronic technologies. Our industrial automation business helps companies design, build and maintain their manufacturing equipment and operations with solutions including the newest sensors, panels, PLCs and motor controls available in stock for immediate shipment.



Mouser provides best-in-class customer service with 28 locations worldwide that offer support in local language, currency and time zone. We ship products daily to more than 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from our +1.5 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com.

About STMicroelectronics

2026 - STMicroelectronics is a global independent semiconductor company and a leader in developing and delivering semiconductor solutions across the spectrum of microelectronics applications. An unrivaled combination of silicon and system expertise, manufacturing strength, Intellectual Property (IP) portfolio, and strategic partners positions, STMicroelectronics is at the forefront of System-on-Chip (SoC) technology, and its products play a key role in enabling today's convergence trends.

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