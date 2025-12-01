Cincoze MXM GPU Computer Honored with the 2026 Taiwan Excellence Award

Rugged edge computing brand—Cincoze has won the 2026 Taiwan Excellence Award for its MXM GPU computers (GM-1100). This award reinforces Cincoze’s position as an industry innovator and follows close on the heels of its recent Rod Dot Design Award. The Taiwan Excellence Award, co-sponsored by the Ministry of Economic Affairs’ Foreign Trade Administration and the Taiwan External Trade Development Council, is considered the highest honor for innovative products manufactured in Taiwan. The GM-1100 was selected from nearly 1,000 entries, earning its place on the national brand team. This latest accolade affirms Cincoze’s deep capabilities in technological innovation and product design, further reinforcing the brand's global trust and recognition.

Superior Performance and Thermal Design Ensure High Reliability

The GM-1100 is an Edge AI computer for space-constrained environments, with a compact size of only 260 x 200 x 85 mm, and support for 14th generation Intel® Core processors (Raptor Lake-S Refresh) and an NVIDIA MXM GPU module, providing the computing performance and graphics processing capabilities for Edge AI applications in mobility. To overcome the high temperatures generated when the CPU and GPU operate simultaneously, the GM-1100 has a unique split-flow heat dissipation design that directs heat to the top cover and sides of the aluminum extruded chassis, with external fans to maximize heat dissipation efficiency, ensuring stable operation over extended periods, even in harsh environments.

Flexible Modular Architecture for Seamless Upgrades

From entry-level AI applications to high-end AI inference, the GM-1100 supports them all, with multiple MXM carrier boards supporting Type A and Type B MXM GPU modules that precisely meet customer requirements. Future performance upgrades are as simple as replacing the GPU module—not the entire machine—for cost-effective, environmentally friendly upgrades.

High-Speed Transmission and Wireless Communication for Versatile Connectivity

The GM-1100 offers high-speed I/O interface options, including 1/2.5/10 GbE LAN and 20 Gbps USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C, to support high-speed transfer of large images and data in Edge AI applications. Storage options include two high-capacity 2.5" HDD/SSD and one high-speed NVMe SSD. For mobility applications, the built-in M.2 expansion slot supports wireless communication modules, such as 5G or Wi-Fi.



Rugged and Compact: Engineered for Harsh Environments

Rugged design runs through all Cincoze products. The GM-1100 features wide-temperature (-40°C–70°C) and wide-voltage (9–48 VDC) capabilities, and has passed numerous international standards and certifications, including the MIL-STD-810H US military shock and vibration, EN 50121-3-2 for railway applications, E-mark for vehicle use, and UL Safety certification. Together, these ensure stable operation and reliability in extreme environments and across various vertical markets.

