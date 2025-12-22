Elma and TEWS Form Strategic Partnership in the US to Facilitate Open Standards Innovation in Embedded Systems

FREMONT, Calif., September 2025 – Elma Electronic US has formed a strategic system integrator agreement with global embedded solutions provider, TEWS Technologies. Through collaboration and shared expertise, the two companies will expand the support available for embedded system integration and customization across multiple open standards-based platforms offered by Elma’s US system integration business. The agreement is currently focused on the US region.

David Tetley, director, embedded solutions for Elma Electronic Inc., noted, “One of Elma’s differentiators is our extensive industry relationships. Working with innovative partners, like TEWS, enables us to provide best-in-class solutions for a wide variety of embedded applications.”

TEWS, renowned for its expertise in designing and building embedded open standards-based technologies, is among the first to deliver viable QMC (VITA 93) products to market. The company’s extensive portfolio, which spans many industrial standards including XMC, PMC, mPCIe, PCI Express, PCI, CompactPCI Serial, CompactPCI and FMC, can be integrated through Elma under the new strategic partnership.

Elma’s building block methodology has solidified the company as a leading industry innovator in advanced embedded computing solutions. Its robust offering of leading-edge product solutions and deep industry expertise is unmatched, providing global reach, while supporting customers at a local level.

Tim Tews, general manager, TEWS Technologies, noted, “By combining TEWS’ advanced embedded solutions with Elma’s integration expertise, we give customers both innovation and confidence. Together, we can accelerate system development, reduce risk, and strengthen the open standards ecosystem for critical embedded applications.”

