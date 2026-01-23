Cincoze Launches New Slim Industrial Display Solutions for Enhanced HMI and Visualization

Rugged edge computing brand—Cincoze has unveiled its all-new CV-200 Series slim-bezel industrial displays. The CV-200 Series features a minimalist profile, a narrow bezel, and industrial-grade reliability for industrial panel PCs and industrial touch monitors. Specifically engineered for modern factory HMI and process visualization, they carefully balance the durability required for harsh environments with seamless equipment integration and intuitive operation. The modular design of the CV-200 Series offers screen sizes from 10 to 21.5 inches for over 40 possible configurations. The first release is the 21.5” Full HD models with almost ten configuration options for various application needs.

Ultra-Slim Bezel, High Visibility, and an Intuitive User Experience

The CV-200 Series offers clear visuals and smooth operation, and integrates easily into production line equipment. Its slim, die-cast aluminum alloy frame has a bezel less than 3mm wide, increasing the display area without changing existing equipment setup. The Full HD screen and 178° wide viewing angle ensure clear and crisp readability from any position. Every model features a projective capacitive (P-Cap) touchscreen with an anti-glare (AG) coating for the clearest images, even in high-brightness indoor lighting conditions. Touch response is fast and precise, making daily HMI operation smoother and more natural.



Rugged and Durable for Industrial and Humid Environments

The CV-200 Series is built to handle harsh, humid industrial environments. It has an IP66-rated front panel and Wet Tracking technology, so the touchscreen works reliably even with wet fingers or splashes of water. The backlight lasts up to 50,000 hours, and a 7H hardness Glass-Glass (GG) panel adds durability. The CV-200 Series meets the IEC 61000-6-4 industrial EMC standard, ensuring stable, long-term operation and giving operators total peace of mind.

Flexible Modular Design

Cincoze’s exclusive Convertible Display System (CDS) technology lets you pair the CV-200 Series with embedded computer modules (P2000/P1000 Series) or monitor modules (M1000 Series). Customers can configure the system as either an industrial panel PC or an industrial touch monitor, depending on display size, computing performance, and functional requirements. This plug-and-play design simplifies deployment and maintenance. If repairs are needed, only a single module needs to be replaced, cutting downtime, lowering maintenance costs, and streamlining future upgrades.

About Cincoze

Cincoze is a rugged edge computing brand dedicated to delivering computing solutions for edge computing, Edge AI, and AIoT applications. Its product portfolio includes rugged embedded computers, industrial panel PCs and monitors, GPU embedded computers, and machine embedded computers. With a highly modular and flexible product design, Cincoze solutions enable rapid deployment across multiple vertical markets, including manufacturing, in-vehicle, railway, energy, marine, and defense industries. Trusted for critical applications in harsh environments, Cincoze has earned industry recognition for its high-reliability design, supported by patents, certifications, and international awards.

